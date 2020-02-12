INDIANA — The Slippery Rock University women’s basketball team fell on the road to No. 5 Indiana University of Pennsylvania, 77-48, in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Western Division contest Saturday evening.
Slippery Rock (6-17, 4-13 PSAC) trailed the nationally ranked Crimson Hawks (21-1, 16-0 PSAC) by just three points at the end of the first quarter before IUP extended its lead to 34-20 on a 16-5 run to end the half. Indiana’s lead was not tested for the remainder of the game as IUP secured the home victory.
Redbank Valley graduate Brooke Hinderliter led all scorers with a game-high 23 points to go along with six rebounds. The senior’s 23 points puts her at 1,649 career points, leaving her just 45 points shy of surpassing Kory Fielitz (1990-94) for second place in program history for points scored.
Hinderliter is averaging 19.5 points and 5.6 rebounds per game while shooting 39.5 percent from the field and 83.3 percent (150-for-180) from the foul line.
In the PSAC, Hinderliter ranks fourth in scoring and fifth in free throw percentage.
Karns City graduate LeeAnn Gibson finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds en route to her second-straight double-double performance and fifth of the season overall. Gibson sits only five rebounds short of becoming the 17th member of the 500 point, 500 rebound club in program history.
Keystone’s Madison Johnson added six points and three rebounds while Daeja Quick finished with four points and two steals. Karington Ketterer rounded out the SRU starting lineup with two points and six rebounds. Ketterer has finished with five or more rebounds in 11 of 23 games this season.
Ketterer also added two blocks, bringing her season total to 26. The senior has finished with two or more blocks in a game eight times this season.
As a team, SRU shot 23.1 percent (15-for-65) from the field and 84.2 percent (16-for-19) at the free throw line. Slippery Rock forced seven turnovers while committing 10 miscues of its own, marking the fourth game this season The Rock has committed 10 or less turnovers.
Indiana finished the contest shooting 45.2 percent (28-for-62) from the field and 83.3 percent (15-for-18) from the foul line. The Crimson Hawks held a 44-41 advantage in rebounding over SRU. Lexi Griggs led the IUP scoring attack with 21 points to go along with four rebounds and three assists.
Slippery Rock returns to competition when it hosts Pitt-Johnstown at Morrow Field House Wednesday. Saturday, Slippery Rock hosts Seton Hill at 1 p.m. Then they’re off until Feb. 22 at Gannon.