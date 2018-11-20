SLIPPERY ROCK — The Slippery Rock University women’s basketball team cut a 19-point third quarter deficit down to just nine with three minutes to play in regulation, but was unable to complete the comeback in a 71-53 loss to Bowie State on Sunday.
Slippery Rock (1-2) struggled early on, committing 10 turnovers and shooting just 8-for-26 in the opening two quarters as Bowie State (3-1) took advantage of the first-half slump to take a 38-22 lead into the halftime break.
The Bulldogs stretched their lead out to as many as 19 points at 41-22 early in the third quarter before The Rock came alive. The next 15 minutes belonged to SRU as The Rock methodically chipped away at BSU’s sizable margin with a 28-18 run to make it a 59-50 contest with three minutes to play in the fourth quarter.
Six different Rock players scored during the run with Morgan Henderson and former Redbank Valley standout Brooke Hinderliter pacing the spurt thanks to eight points apiece.
However, the nine-point margin would be as close as Slippery Rock could get as Bowie State made three of its final four field goal attempts and just enough free throws (4-for-7) while holding SRU to only three points through the late stages of the game on the way to the road victory.
Hinderliter finished the game with 14 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals. Through three games, she’s averaging a team-high 18.7 points per game on 45.5 percent shooting while averaging a team-best 6.7 rebounds per game. She’s 15-of-18 (83.3 percent) from the foul line and also leads the team with eight steals.
Henderson scored a season-high 12 points on 5-of-10 shooting overall, including a 2-for-4 showing from 3-point range, to go with eight rebounds over 30 minutes.
The trio of Patterson, Harris and Quick all added six points apiece. Quick also pulled down four rebounds and passed out four assists while Patterson had one block and made a pair of steals, as did Harris. Former Keystone star Madison Johnson rounded out The Rock’s leading scorers with five points.
As a team, Slippery Rock shot 34.5 percent (20-for-58) from the field overall, 21.1 percent (4-for-19) from 3-point range and 60 percent (9-for-15) from the foul line. Despite turning the ball over 10 times in the first half, Slippery Rock finished the night with just 13 total miscues.
Slippery Rock continues non-conference competition when it starts a four-game road trip Wednesday at Walsh University. Tipoff in North Canton, Ohio is set for 5 p.m.
This Saturday and Sunday, the Rock heads to the Ashland (Ohio) Thanksgiving Classic, opening with Wayne State on Saturday at 1 p.m. and the hosts Sunday at 3 p.m.
They’re then off until the PSAC opener at East Stroudsburg Dec. 3.
Waynesburg opens 0-2
At the 9th Annual Hilbert College Hawks Against Hunter Tip-Off Tournament in Hamburg, N.Y., the Waynesburg University men’s basketball team lost to the hosts and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute last Friday and Saturday.
In Saturday’s 75-52 loss to RPI, the Yellowjackets were outscored 50-23 in the second half. Former Redbank Valley Bulldogs Jake Dougherty and Sam Heeter saw action. The senior Dougherty, in his first collegiate game, scored five points and grabbed three rebounds in 19 minutes while the junior Heeter scored two points and three minutes.
In a 79-63 loss to Hilbert, Dougherty scored four points in five minutes while Heeter scored two points in seven minutes.
Next up for the Yellowjackets is another tournament at Mount St. Joseph in Cincinnati, Ohio. Saturday, they play the hosts at 7 p.m. and Sunday it’s North Park University at 1 p.m.
Waynesburg’s Presidents Athletic Conference opener is next Wednesday at home against Grove City College.
