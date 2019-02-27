JOHNSTOWN — The Slippery Rock University women’s basketball team lost to the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown on the road last Saturday, 65-61, in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Western Division contest.
Their third straight loss dropped The Rock’s record to 10-16 overall and 8-12 in the PSAC West.
Slippery Rock entered the final week of the regular season slotted seventh in the PSAC West standings, a half-game behind sixth-place Gannon (12-15, 8-11) and one game behind fifth-place Pitt-Johnstown (13-14, 9-11). The top six teams in the PSAC West standings at the end of the regular season qualify for the conference tournament, which begins next Monday.
Wednesday, SRU hosted Salem University in a non-conference matchup before closing the PSAC and regular-season schedule at home against Gannon Saturday.
Against Pitt-Johnstown, Redbank Valley’s Brooke Hinderliter finished with a team-high 21 points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal. Patterson supplemented Hinderliter’s production with 16 points of her own as well as two steals defensively. Patterson and Hinderliter have combined to score 74 of SRU’s 138 points over the last two games.
In last Wednesday’s 88-77 loss at home to Edinboro, Hinderliter scored 17 points and pulled down 10 rebounds.
Going into the final two games, Hinderliter is averaging 18.2 points and 5.5 rebounds per game on 44.5 percent shooting from the floor. She’s hitting on 83.3 percent (95-for-114) from the foul line. In the PSAC, she ranks No. 7 in scoring, fifth in free throw percentage and 13th in field goal percentage.
SEASON ENDS AT WAYNESBURG — The Waynesburg University men’s basketball team traveled to Westminster for a quarterfinal round matchup in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) tournament. Unfortunately, the Yellow Jackets’ 2018-19 season came to an end last Tuesday as the Titans advanced with a 95-68 victory.
After trailing 50-27 at halftime, Waynesburg (8-18) put together a competitive second half as it looked to make a comeback against Westminster (12-14). The Jackets tallied a respectable 41 points over the final 20 minutes of play.
Senior wing and Redbank Valley graduate Jake Dougherty capped what is expected to be his only season with the team by scoring a team-high 14 points over 24 minutes off the bench. He shot 5-of-9 from the floor and was even better from 3-point range, where he connected on a game-high 4-of-7 attempts.
Another senior, reserve wing Nate Gearhart, chipped in 11 points on the night with a four-for-eight shooting performance. Junior guard Frank Bozicevic led Waynesburg’s starting five with 12 points, while sophomore guard Matt Popeck went for 10 points.
Another Redbank Valley graduate in junior Sam Heeter saw nine minutes of playing time and didn’t score.
For the season, Dougherty saw action in all 26 of Waynesburg’s games, averaging 7.2 points in 21.4 minutes of playing time per game. He led the Yellowjackets in 3-point shooting (42-for-103), making a healthy 40.8 of his shots from downtown.
Heeter played in all 26 games as well, averaging 9.9 minutes of playing time, scoring 2.8 points per game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.