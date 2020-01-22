JOHNSTOWN – The Slippery Rock University women’s basketball team lost on the road in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Western Division competition Saturday at Pitt-Johnstown, 77-67.
Slippery Rock (4-13, 2-9 PSAC) led by 12 points early on, but was unable to hold off Pitt-Johnstown (10-7, 5-6 PSAC) from rallying back to pick up its third consecutive victory.
All five Slippery Rock starters finished in double figures Saturday while forwards LeeAnn Gibson and Karington Ketterer both recorded double-doubles in the loss.
Gibson tied for the team-lead in points with 14 all the while providing Slippery Rock with 10 rebounds. Ketterer, who transferred to The Rock from Pitt-Johnstown prior to last season, had arguably the best game of her SRU career with career-highs of 11 points and 11 rebounds to go with one steal.
Brooke Hinderliter and Madison Johnson posted nearly identical stat lines against the Mountain Cats as both players tallied 14 points, five rebounds and two assists with the only difference coming in steals where Hinderliter registered three to Johnson’s two.
For the season, Hinderliter leads the team in scoring (19.2 ppg.) and free throw shooting (117-for-137, 85.4 percent). She’s also averaging 5.6 rebounds while shooting 39.1 percent from the floor.
In the PSAC, Hinderliter ranks sixth in scoring and fourth in free throw percentage.
Also for the Rock against Pitt-Johnstown, Daeja Quick continued to provide Slippery Rock with a little bit of everything statistically in the form of an 11-point, five-assist, five-rebound, three-steal showing.
Slippery Rock remained on the road for another key PSAC West game Wednesday at Mercyhurst University. Saturday, it hosts Edinboro in a 1 p.m. tip-off scheduled start.
Last Wednesday, the Rock women staved off a late comeback bid by Millersville University to earn a 77-75 win at home, ending a four-game losing streak.
Slippery Rock led by as many as 13 points in the second quarter before Millersville (5-10, 2-8 PSAC) slowly began to chip away at The Rock’s advantage, eventually taking a one-point lead of its own on three occasions in the fourth quarter.
However, SRU answered back every time the Marauders took a lead and ultimately closed the game on a 13-10 run to earn the two-point victory.
The senior duo Hinderliter and Johnson carried The Rock offensively on Wednesday as Hinderliter scored a game-high 29 points to go with nine rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal while Johnson went for 23 points, nine rebounds and a steal of her own. Hinderliter and Johnson combined to go 20-for-41 from the field.
Fellow seniors Gibson and Ketterer also had solid nights for SRU. Gibson scored eight points while Ketterer posted five points, seven rebounds and one block.