It’ll be a Redbank Valley/Union night on Wednesday on two different basketball courts.
For the boys, it’s the Knights traveling to New Bethlehem to take on the Bulldogs while the girls tangle in Rimersburg.
Winter weather and COVID-19 concerns had kept all four area teams off the court since last Friday. Monday and Tuesday games were scratched.
The Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs, off since last Tuesday’s rout at A-C Valley, are 2-1 while the Union Damsels are 1-4 after last Friday’s first win in a rout of visiting Cranberry.
The Bulldogs are 2-1, off since last Friday’s rout of North Clarion. The Knights also last played Friday in a win over Cranberry.
Friday, both Redbank Valley teams play Clarion-Limestone, the girls at home and the boys on the road. Saturday, the Lady Bulldogs visit Laurel for a 2 p.m. junior varsity start.
Union also plays Friday against Karns City, the boys at home for Senior Night between the junior varsity and varsity games and the girls on the road.
Here are last week’s game reports:
FRIDAY, Jan. 22
BOYS
Redbank Valley 69,
North Clarion 38
At Frills Corners, the Bulldogs routed the Wolves as they outscored the hosts 40-18 in the second half including 23-6 in the fourth quarter.
Three Bulldogs reached double figures with Bryson Bain finishing with 23 points. Marquese Gardlock scored 18 points and Chris Marshall finished with 17 points.
For North Clarion, Dylan Walters and Zeelan Hargenrader scored 12 and 11 points respectively.
Union 47,
Cranberry 24
At home against the Berries, Caden Rainey and Karter Vogle scored 18 and 13 points respectively to lead the Knights to a lopsided win.
The Knights led 28-12 at halftime as Rainey scored 13 of his points before the break. The Knights blanked the Berries, 15-0, in the third quarter, leading 43-12 and starting the Mercy Rule running clock going into the fourth quarter.
Ashton Weaver scored all of his team-high 11 points in the fourth quarter.
GIRLS
Union 40,
Cranberry 11
Also at home against the Berries, the Damsels led 18-2 at halftime and breezed to an easy first win of the season.
Dominika Logue led the Damsels with 14 points. Keira Croyle scored 10 points.
Ava Ferringer and Kaia Dean each scored four points for the Berries.
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 20
BOYS
Oil City 53,
Redbank Valley 47
At home against the visiting Oilers, the Bulldogs had their 33-23 10-point halftime lead erased with Oil City’s 16-2 third quarter and lost to their District 10 foes.
Chris Marshall led the Bulldogs with 18 points, Bryson Bain scored 12 points and Marquese Gardlock added eight points.
The Oilers got 18 points from Robert VanWormer.
Clarion 62, Union 28
At Clarion, the Knights were routed by the Bobcats who started the Mercy Rule running clock late in the third quarter.
Caden Rainey and Carter Terwint scored eight and seven points respectively to lead the Knights.
For Clarion, four Bobcats reached double figures in scoring. Cal German scored 15 points, Beau Verdill and Hunter Craddock each scored 14 points and Christian Simko added 10 points.