ALCOLA — Moved from the spring, the annual Redbank Valley Sports Boosters Gun Raffle is set for Saturday, Aug. 29, at Redbank Valley Municipal Park.
Gates open at 2:30 p.m. with drawings to begin at 4 p.m. Tickets ($25) are still available by contacting any Redbank Valley coach, Dianna Bain, Jason Kundick or Matt Darr. Information is also available by going to the RV Sports Boosters Facebook page.
Dinner will be served by M&S Meats from 4 to 6:30 p.m. and winners do not need to be present to win with the exception of the six early-bird drawings. A listing of some of the 40 listed prizes are below.
This is a big deal according to Booster Club Vice-President Matt Darr, who brought up the new policy on raising funds and how that challenges all of the sports programs.
“This is the one large fundraiser that all Sports Boosters teams hold together that benefit all sports teams,” Darr said. “The profits from the event help pay the 5 percent fee the school has imposed on the teams. The 5 percent fee which is around $15,000 has been raised to 15 percent when the referendum failed. The cost for all teams to continue to play will now be $45,000 each year that must be paid to the school.”
And due to the coronavirus pandemic that prevented regular fund-raising events scheduled and the likely lack of fans and concessions at any type of sporting event this fall and perhaps school year, this event is a very important one
Clearly, the frustrating decisions and policies set forth by the state and Governor Tom Wolf’s administration, Darr hopes the event can be a rallying point of sorts.
“We also would like to make the event a get together for the Let Them Play Movement that has started in since the Governor’s comments last week,” Darr said. “This completely caught everyone off-guard as football was to start practices on Monday. There has been Little League baseball and softball played all summer along with travel sports played for three months.
“There were guidelines and protocols put out from the Governor and Dept. of Health in which all schools and teams worked very hard to put in place to enable our student athletes to play and at the last minute the Governor makes his comment. The comment was actually a response from someone asking about spectators not about sports being played. The entire process has been confusing and is now even more confusing. We live in a county and are surrounded by counties with extremely low numbers. We feel as coaches, players and parents, we can safely hold games for our student-athletes.”
Darr feels like the event backs up the feedback and sentiment that he and others have heard regarding high school sports this fall.
“We have heard from so many people they want the gun raffle to happen and I think the fair and the recent New Bethlehem Fire Company Cash Bash are a good indication that the general public wants events to take place and they feel safe attending events in our area,” Darr added. “We have changed a few things on how we operate the event, so to keep everyone as safe as possible. The goal is to keep everyone safe, support our athletes and for everyone to have a good time. Remember, It’s all about the kids.”