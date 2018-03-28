NEW BETHLEHEM — The inaugural class of the Redbank Valley Sports Hall of Fame will be this fall, according to the Redbank Valley Sports Boosters.
Hall of Fame Chairman Matt Darr said last week that the committee made up of various members of the community representing different eras are taking nominations through the end of April.
The first class of Hall of Famers will include two males, two females, two coach/contributors and one team. Individuals must be at least graduated for 10 years, a coach/contributor must be retired or not coaching for five years and a team must be at least 10 years old.
After this year, annual inductions will be scaled back in number.
“The main reason is to recognize Redbank Valley student/athletes and the second goal is for it to be a fund-raiser,” said Darr.
The date has been set for Sept. 7 for the first class to be recognized at halftime of a Bulldogs football game with the next day being planned for a banquet to honor inductees. More information will be announced at a future date.
Individuals can mail nominations — female, male, team or coach contributor — with nominee’s year of graduation, address, phone number, sports and awards earned and dates of involvement and any other applicable information — to Redbank Valley Sports Hall of Fame, C/O RV Sports Boosters, 131 Wood Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.
Nominations can also be emailed to rvsportsboosters@gmail.com.
