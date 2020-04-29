Sam Hetrick

SAM HETRICK

Parents/Guardians: Doug and Jill Hetrick

Sports you have participated in: Football (9th-12th grade 2 year letterman, district runner-up, all-conference D-back, Coaches Award, and Be Better Award); Track and Field (9th-12th grade, 2-time district champion, state medalist, 2-time first-team high jump, 2019 Tri-Field MVP, 2nd team all-conference 4x100 relay, 2nd team all-conference 100, 2nd team all-conference 200; Basketball 9th-10th grade.

Activities you have participated in: FFA (9th-12th grade 2019-2020 President), National Honor Society (10th-12th grade).

Future Plans: Attend Penn State Behrend for Civil Engineering

Most influential person(s) and why: My parents because they raised me to work hard and be humble. They were always there for me and have helped me through my entire academic and sports career.

