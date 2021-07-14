NEW BETHLEHEM — When John Sayers stepped away from being an assistant baseball coach following his son’s playing days, he had no thoughts that some 20 years later he’d be finishing up a long career as the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs softball coach.
Sayers, who compiled a 173-115 record over 16 season covering 17 years counting last year’s COVID shutdown season, turned in his resignation which was accepted at last month’s Redbank Valley School Board of Directors meeting.
His head coaching tenure followed a four-year stint as an assistant coach under Ray Ishman in 2001 before he replaced him before the start of the 2005 season.
“I knew the time was coming,” said Sayers, who retired as the school’s maintenance supervisor in July of 2019 after nine years. He worked at Owens-Illinois in Clarion for 32 years.
“It was time to go and I knew my time was coming to an end. Every year I get tired at the end of the season and I’m exhausted. It’s a pile of time you put into this.”
Sayers’ final year finished 6-11 and he’ll go out with a large group of graduating seniors, 10 in all. Sayers thought about stepping down a few years ago, but held on due to the uncertain climate at the time.
“I came home from one of the meetings we had about the sports programs and budget and I told my wife that if I left now, it might be just another reason to quit and get rid of the program,” Sayers said. “With this senior group, I decided to stay for their four years. We played for a district title when they were sophomores and then COVID hit and I think that devastated not only our program, but others around the area. This year just didn’t turn out the way we wanted it to turn out.”
Sayers joined Ishman’s staff in 2001, his only coaching background coming from baseball.
“I just got done coaching 10 years of baseball and my son was done playing ball after Legion, the coaches Jeff Merwin and Ron Barrett tried to talk me into staying and I told them I was done,” Sayers said. “I assumed I was done, but it was my daughter Desirae’s freshman year and she came home one night and said that the varsity coach wanted to know if I’d be interested in coming in and helping once in awhile.”
Sayers started as a volunteer assistant the first year, then transitioned into Ishman’s first assistant spot for the next three seasons where the Lady Bulldogs went 8-7, 11-7 and then the program’s best season up to that point at 15-5 in 2004.
He needed to learn the sport, especially pitching and leaned a lot on Ed Winger of Franklin.
“Brian Shirey was on my staff and he told me Ed was looking for a place to run some pitching clinics and I was interested,” Sayers said. “So from probably 2006 through 2016 or 2017, we started pitching in November every Sunday afternoon and pretty much everything I know about pitching came from Ed.”
Sayers’ run began in 2005 where another good year finished 14-4. In 2006, the Lady Bulldogs reached their first D9 final in Class 2A where they lost 12-3 to Brookville. It was in the semifinals where the program’s famous “Rally in the Valley” happened where at home against Cranberry, the Lady Bulldogs scored nine runs in the bottom of the seventh to win, 12-11.
“I said to the girls before the inning, ‘If no one makes the last out we’re going to win this thing.’ And I was thinking, there’s not a prayer that’s going to happen,” Sayers said. “We kept chipping away and chipping away and next thing you know, we’re down two runs, Cranberry is making all of these errors and the Little League kids were coming in to play after us and on the bank the kids eventually had their hats turned inside-out and the girls were shaking the fence in the dugout so hard. It was fantastic.”
The Lady Bulldogs’ standout player in 2006 was Alyssa Shirey, a two-time KSAC MVP and future Redbank Valley Sports Hall of Famer who went on to star at Division II Valdosta State where she helped it reach the national championship game in 2010.
“Watching her play on ESPN was a big thrill,” Sayers said.
Sayers’ favorite seasons and teams were the 2012 and 2013 teams that both won KSAC title and finished runner-up at districts, going 14-5 and 18-3 respectively with losses to Cranberry in 2012 and 2013 to Curwensville. In 2019, the Lady Bulldogs lost to Cranberry in the D9 Class 2A final.
This year’s record ended a nine-year stretch of a winning percentage of .500 or better.
“It’s been a great ride and I wouldn’t have traded it for anything in the world,” Sayers said. “I had a lot of girls who worked very hard to make our softball program successful over the year and I thank all of them and all of the assistants through the years and their hard work and dedication.”