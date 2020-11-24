Redbank Valley

FOOTBALL (7-1)

September

11-Curwensville;44-0 W

18-Brockway;21-7 W

26-at Sheffield, canceled

October

2-Union/ACV;10-7 W

9-at Keystone;26-0 W

16-at Curwensville, canceled

D9 Class 1A Playoffs

24-Coudersport;28-12 W

31-Smethport;20-6 W

PIAA Playoffs

7-No. Bedford, at Windber;28-15 W

14-Reynolds, at Brockway;14-19 L

VOLLEYBALL (21-2)

September

14-at Moniteau;25-16, 25-9, 25-15 W

15-at Clarion;0-25, 24-26, 5-25 L

17-Brookville;25-21, 25-14, 25-17 W

21-Sheffield;25-14, 25-19, 25-14 W

22-Forest Area;25-5, 25-5, 25-5 W

24-at Punxsutawney;25-18, 21-25, 25-13, 26-24 W

28-Franklin;25-13, 25-12, 25-12 W

29-at Venango Catholic;25-8, 25-10, 25-8 W

October

1-at A-C Valley, ppd. to Oct. 14

5-North Clarion;25-21, 25-13, 25-9 W

6-at C-L;25-16, 25-15, 25-16 W

8-Moniteau;26-24, 25-3, 25-16 W

12-at Oil City;25-16, 25-8, 27-25 W

13-at Union;23-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-20 W

14-at A-C Valley;25-15, 25-23, 25-21 W

15-Cranberry;25-22, 25-21, 22-25, 25-14 W

19-at Keystone;25-17, 25-14, 23-25, 25-15 W

20-Karns City;25-19, 25-15, 20-25, 25-14 W

22-Brockway;25-12, 25-11, 25-6 W

D9 Class 2A Playoffs

November

2-Curwensville;15-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-19 W

5-Keystone;25-20, 25-13, 19-25, 25-15 W

PIAA Playoffs

10-Chestnut Ridge;28-26, 22-25, 25-20, 25-21 W

14-at North Catholic;16-25, 12-25, 17-25 L

BOYS SOCCER (5-10-1)

September

15-Brockway;1-4 L

17-at C-L;1-2 L

22-at Brockway;0-5 L

24-Brookville;4-1 W

25-Forest Area;7-0 W

28-at Karns City;0-6 L

29-at Punxsutawney;0-6 L

October

2-at Forest Area;10-0 W

5-West Shamokin;1-1 T

6-C-L;3-4 L

8-Karns City;0-4 L

12-at Armstrong;0-7 L

13-at Brookville;2-3 L

16-Franklin;3-1 W

20-Punxsutawney;0-7 L

21-at DuBois CC;2-1 W

GIRLS SOCCER (16-4)

September

14-at Keystone;2-0 W

15-Brookville;3-0 W

17-at Clarion;2-0 W

21-at Franklin;1-0 W

22-West Branch;1-3 L

25-Oil City;7-0 W

28-at Karns City;1-2 L

29-Keystone;8-1 W

October

1-Karns City, ppd. to Oct. 12 

5-Punxsutawney;8-1 W

6-Clarion;4-2 W

9-at Oil City;8-0 W

12-Karns City;0-7 L

13-at Brookville;2-0 W

15-Curwensville;6-0 W

19-at Punxsutawney;6-0 W

21-at Curwensville;3-0 W

22-Brockway;4-3 W

D9 Class 1A Playoffs

28-Clarion;3-1 W

November

Championship

4-at Brockway;1-1 (2-0 shootout) W

PIAA Playoffs

14-Cambridge Springs;0-1, 2 OT L

Union

FOOTBALL (5-2)

September

11-at Brockway;37-7 W

18-at Keystone;14-7 W

25-Curwensville;45-0 W

October

2-at Redbank Valley;7-10 L

9-at South Side Beaver;21-14 W

16-Brockway, at ACV;40-7 W

D9 Class 1A Playoffs

23-at Smethport;10-12 L

VOLLEYBALL (6-10)

September

14-at DuBois CC;25-17, 25-20, 25-17 W

15-at Cranberry;26-24, 16-25, 15-25, 25-16, 13-15 L

17-North Clarion;25-10, 25-2, 25-20 W

21-Moniteau;25-27, 17-25, 17-25 L

22-Venango Catholic;25-17, 25-20, 25-11 W

24-C-L;26-24, 22-25, 20-25, 22-25 L

28-Karns City;25-20, 24-26, 13-25, 21-25 L

29-at Forest Area;25-19, 25-8, 25-18 W

October

1-at Moniteau;25-19, 25-8, 25-18 W

3-at Sheffield;12-25, 23-25, 16-25; L

5-Oil City;25-17, 20-25, 25-22, 25-16 W

6-Keystone;19-25, 22-25, 23-25 L

13-Redbank Valley;25-23, 16-25, 19-25, 20-25 L

15-at Karns City, canceled

17-at A-C Valley; 14-25, 7-25, 25-27 L

19-at Venango Cath., canceled

20-at Clarion;11-25, 14-25, 7-25 L

22-Forest Area, canceled

26-A-C Valley;16-25, 15-25, 22-25 L

27-Sheffield, canceled

