Redbank Valley
FOOTBALL (7-1)
September
11-Curwensville;44-0 W
18-Brockway;21-7 W
26-at Sheffield, canceled
October
2-Union/ACV;10-7 W
9-at Keystone;26-0 W
16-at Curwensville, canceled
D9 Class 1A Playoffs
24-Coudersport;28-12 W
31-Smethport;20-6 W
PIAA Playoffs
7-No. Bedford, at Windber;28-15 W
14-Reynolds, at Brockway;14-19 L
VOLLEYBALL (21-2)
September
14-at Moniteau;25-16, 25-9, 25-15 W
15-at Clarion;0-25, 24-26, 5-25 L
17-Brookville;25-21, 25-14, 25-17 W
21-Sheffield;25-14, 25-19, 25-14 W
22-Forest Area;25-5, 25-5, 25-5 W
24-at Punxsutawney;25-18, 21-25, 25-13, 26-24 W
28-Franklin;25-13, 25-12, 25-12 W
29-at Venango Catholic;25-8, 25-10, 25-8 W
October
1-at A-C Valley, ppd. to Oct. 14
5-North Clarion;25-21, 25-13, 25-9 W
6-at C-L;25-16, 25-15, 25-16 W
8-Moniteau;26-24, 25-3, 25-16 W
12-at Oil City;25-16, 25-8, 27-25 W
13-at Union;23-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-20 W
14-at A-C Valley;25-15, 25-23, 25-21 W
15-Cranberry;25-22, 25-21, 22-25, 25-14 W
19-at Keystone;25-17, 25-14, 23-25, 25-15 W
20-Karns City;25-19, 25-15, 20-25, 25-14 W
22-Brockway;25-12, 25-11, 25-6 W
D9 Class 2A Playoffs
November
2-Curwensville;15-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-19 W
5-Keystone;25-20, 25-13, 19-25, 25-15 W
PIAA Playoffs
10-Chestnut Ridge;28-26, 22-25, 25-20, 25-21 W
14-at North Catholic;16-25, 12-25, 17-25 L
BOYS SOCCER (5-10-1)
September
15-Brockway;1-4 L
17-at C-L;1-2 L
22-at Brockway;0-5 L
24-Brookville;4-1 W
25-Forest Area;7-0 W
28-at Karns City;0-6 L
29-at Punxsutawney;0-6 L
October
2-at Forest Area;10-0 W
5-West Shamokin;1-1 T
6-C-L;3-4 L
8-Karns City;0-4 L
12-at Armstrong;0-7 L
13-at Brookville;2-3 L
16-Franklin;3-1 W
20-Punxsutawney;0-7 L
21-at DuBois CC;2-1 W
GIRLS SOCCER (16-4)
September
14-at Keystone;2-0 W
15-Brookville;3-0 W
17-at Clarion;2-0 W
21-at Franklin;1-0 W
22-West Branch;1-3 L
25-Oil City;7-0 W
28-at Karns City;1-2 L
29-Keystone;8-1 W
October
1-Karns City, ppd. to Oct. 12
5-Punxsutawney;8-1 W
6-Clarion;4-2 W
9-at Oil City;8-0 W
12-Karns City;0-7 L
13-at Brookville;2-0 W
15-Curwensville;6-0 W
19-at Punxsutawney;6-0 W
21-at Curwensville;3-0 W
22-Brockway;4-3 W
D9 Class 1A Playoffs
28-Clarion;3-1 W
November
Championship
4-at Brockway;1-1 (2-0 shootout) W
PIAA Playoffs
14-Cambridge Springs;0-1, 2 OT L
Union
FOOTBALL (5-2)
September
11-at Brockway;37-7 W
18-at Keystone;14-7 W
25-Curwensville;45-0 W
October
2-at Redbank Valley;7-10 L
9-at South Side Beaver;21-14 W
16-Brockway, at ACV;40-7 W
D9 Class 1A Playoffs
23-at Smethport;10-12 L
VOLLEYBALL (6-10)
September
14-at DuBois CC;25-17, 25-20, 25-17 W
15-at Cranberry;26-24, 16-25, 15-25, 25-16, 13-15 L
17-North Clarion;25-10, 25-2, 25-20 W
21-Moniteau;25-27, 17-25, 17-25 L
22-Venango Catholic;25-17, 25-20, 25-11 W
24-C-L;26-24, 22-25, 20-25, 22-25 L
28-Karns City;25-20, 24-26, 13-25, 21-25 L
29-at Forest Area;25-19, 25-8, 25-18 W
October
1-at Moniteau;25-19, 25-8, 25-18 W
3-at Sheffield;12-25, 23-25, 16-25; L
5-Oil City;25-17, 20-25, 25-22, 25-16 W
6-Keystone;19-25, 22-25, 23-25 L
13-Redbank Valley;25-23, 16-25, 19-25, 20-25 L
15-at Karns City, canceled
17-at A-C Valley; 14-25, 7-25, 25-27 L
19-at Venango Cath., canceled
20-at Clarion;11-25, 14-25, 7-25 L
22-Forest Area, canceled
26-A-C Valley;16-25, 15-25, 22-25 L
27-Sheffield, canceled