If COVID-19 mitigation concerns aren’t enough, then some winter weather will throw a little bit of a wrinkle into the high school sports scheduling plans at Redbank Valley and Union.
At Redbank Valley, the wrestling team moved its Tuesday match at home against Brockway to Saturday. That sets up a two-match schedule that already had McDowell on the docket for that day.
At 10 a.m., junior high wrestling against Brockway precedes the varsity match and then at 1 p.m. the junior high squad wrestles McDowell before the varsity match.
HERE WE GO AGAIN — It’s the depths of the dog days of winter — Jan. 29 by the way is the coldest day of the year on average — but it’s never too cold out to talk about baseball. In fact, it makes things better in a way.
Not that discussing the misery of the Pittsburgh Pirates warms things up, but here’s the take from this corner — It’s the only thing that had to happen.
I can imagine the final assessment of new Pirates General Manager Ben Cherington after he took a long, hard look at the franchise’s minor league system.
He had nothing to work with.
So, the Pirates traded away Jameson Taillon, Joe Musgrove and Josh Bell for 11 minor leaguers/prospects. That’s seven pitchers, two outfielders, a catcher and infielder. Nine are 22 years old or younger.
Yes, Taillon and Musgrove were Opening Day starters in previous years and Bell was an All-Star, but none currently had a lot of high-end trade value. So, Cherington got as many young guys as he could in order to help re-stock his farm system.
I know, I know. This does nothing for most baseball fans, especially the casual fans who aren’t interested at all in waiting for maybe 4-5 years to enjoy any of these players. It’s an old merry go-round story for this franchise, so it’s really the same old, same old.
For Pirates lifers, it’s still painful to watch things go even further back on the drawing board. But Cherington just might have more skill at doing this than previous regimes. If he succeeds, it’ll be fun, but that’s an “if.”
But at the end of what could be a successful rebuild, tear-down or reboot, whatever you want to call it, money must be spent to further the run back up the ladder. One can’t avoid that fact and obvious speculation, so we shall see.
We shall see … plenty of painful baseball in the meantime at PNC Park.
HANK AARON — He was too old for him to grace my formulative years of baseball fandom, but certainly his historical importance to the sport, I fully understood. So when Aaron died earlier this week, it tore another painful piece away from the living legends who help make baseball such a magical thing when it comes to past legends and its history.
Babe Ruth is the greatest baseball player in history. Aaron is close and it’s not important to argue the differences. And Milo Hamilton’s sound clip from that famous night in Atlanta in 1974 when he passed Ruth has been almost learned to memory by not only me, but my son as well. One of the great clips ever.
“He’s sitting on 714 … Here’s the pitch by Downing … Swinging .. there’s a drive to deep left-center field … That ball is gonna be … outta here! It’s gone! 715! There’s a new home run champion of all-time and it’s Henry Aaron. The fireworks are going. Henry Aaron is coming around third. His teammate are around home plate … and listen to this crowd!”
“In the decades to come, the memory of the scene might blur. But the memory of the sound will remain with everyone who was there. Not the sound of sound of the cheers or the sound of Henry Aaron saying ‘I’m thankful to God that it’s all over.’ But the sound of Henry Aaron’s bat when it hit the baseball tonight. At home plate, surrounded at home plate with an ovation that came down around him as if it was a waterfall of appreciation, he was met by his teammates who attempted to lift him onto their shoulders. But he slipped into the arms of his father, Herbert Sr., and mother, Estella. ‘I never knew,’ Aaron would say later, ‘that my mother could hug so tight.’” — New York Times, via Ken Burns’ Baseball documentary.
