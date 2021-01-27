Redbank Valley
WRESTLING
JANUARY
15-at Mercer;42-28 W
20-at DuBois;29-38 L
21-at Franklin;48-24 W
26-Brockway, ppd. Jan. 30
27-at Cranberry
28-at Mars, 7 p.m. (No Jr. High)
30-Brockway, 11 a.m.
30-McDowell, 1 p.m.
FEBRUARY
2-Derry
4-Indiana
6-at Punxsutawney, 10 a.m.
8-at Armstrong, 5:30 p.m.
9-Sharon
11-Clarion
13-at Cathedral Prep, 10 a.m.
15-Curwensville, ppd. TBA
16-Brookville, ppd. TBA
18-at Cranberry, moved to Feb. 3
19-20-District 9 Tournament, at Clearfield
27-Regionals, at Sharon
MARCH
6-at Super Regionals, TBA
12-PIAA Championships, Hershey
Matches start with junior high at 6 p.m. followed by varsity unless otherwise noted.
BOYS BASKETBALL
January
16-Karns City;54-52 W
20-Oil City;47-53 L
20-A-C Valley, ppd. TBA
22-at North Clarion;69-38 W
23-at DuBois CC, ppd. TBA
25-at Punxsutawney, ppd. TBA
27-Union
29-at C-L, 6:30 p.m.
February
1-Brockway
3-Cranberry
5-at Clarion
6-at Sheffield, 1 p.m.
9-at Karns City
12-Moniteau
17-at Keystone
18-Erie First
19-Clarion
22-at Forest Area, Marienville
23-North Clarion
24-at Moniteau
26-at Cranberry
March
1-Venango Catholic
Varsity games follow junior varsity at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
January
15-Punxsutawney;48-59 L
18-at Oil City;63-12 W
19-at A-C Valley;54-27 W
21-North Clarion, ppd. TBA
22-at Brockway, ppd. TBA
27-at Union
29-Clarion-Limestone
30-at Laurel, 2 p.m.
February
2-at Cranberry
4-at Punxsutawney
5-Clarion
8-Karns City
12-at Moniteau
13-Indiana
15-at Shenango
17-Keystone
18-at North Clarion
20-at Karns City
22-Forest Area
24-at Clarion
25-Cranberry
27-Moniteau, 1 p.m.
March
1-at Keystone
2-at Venango Catholic
Games start with JV at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Union
BOYS BASKETBALL
January
12-at Moniteau;51-68 L
14-Keystone;39-60 L
16-at North Clarion;55-37 W
18-Venango Cath.;68-42 W
20-at Clarion;28-62 L
22-Cranberry;47-24 W
27-at Redbank Valley
29-Karns City
February
3-DuBois CC
5-at C-L
6-at Mercer
9-Forest Area
12-at A-C Valley
17-North Clarion
19-A-C Valley
24-at Karns City
26-at Venango Cath.
March
1-at Forest Area
Games start with JV at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted
GIRLS BASKETBALL
January
11-North Clarion;41-47 L
13-Moniteau;42-59 L
15-at Keystone;25-49 L
19-Clarion;35-36 L
22-Cranberry;40-11 W
25-Curwensville, ppd. TBA
27-Redbank Valley
29-at Karns City
February
2-at Venango Cath.
5-C-L
6-at Mercer, 1:30 p.m.
8-Cranberry
10-at Forest Area
12-A-C Valley
16-at North Clarion
19-at A-C Valley
24-Karns City
26-Venango Catholic
March
1-Forest Area