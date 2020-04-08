REDBANK VALLEY

BOYS BASKETBALL (5-17)

December

Tip-Off Tournament

6-Youngsville;55-70 L

7-Slippery Rock;38-54 L

11-Karns City;46-52 L

13-Cranberry;53-46 W

17-at Clarion;61-82 L

19-Keystone;52-76 L

KSAC Holiday Classic

27-Forest Area;62-44 W

28-North Clarion;54-77 L

January

3-at Moniteau;47-61 L

8-at A-C Valley;52-69 L

10-at Forest Area;72-69 W

13-at Venango Catholic;56-32 W

15-C-L;56-79 L

17-at Union;53-44 W

22-North Clarion;44-66 L

24-at Karns City;61-67 L

29-at Cranberry;67-75 L

31-Clarion;42-58 L

February

3-Punxsutawney;55-65 L

5-at Keystone;38-70 L

11-Moniteau;56-60 L

12-Brookville;37-65 L

GIRLS BASKETBALL (20-8)

December

Franklin Tip-Off Tournament

6-Franklin;62-31 W

7-Iroquois;68-57 W

10-at Karns City;49-23 W

13-at Cranberry;61-31 W

17-at Clarion;65-61 W

19-at Keystone;46-54 L

20-Mercer;55-47 W

West Shamokin Tournament

27-Freeport;59-68 L

28-Ligonier Valley;67-26 W

January

3-Moniteau;62-40 W

8-at A-C Valley;63-33 W

10-at Forest Area;59-13 W

13-Venango Catholic;77-19 W

15-at C-L;70-31 W

17-at Union;55-43 W

21-at North Clarion;56-70 L

24-Karns City;54-27 W

29-Cranberry;45-50 L

31-Clarion;69-65 W

February

4-Keystone;50-41 W

5-Brockway;43-44 L

12-at Moniteau;47-57 L

KSAC Championship

15-North Clarion;36-53 L

D9 Class 2A Playoffs

21-Kane;37-25 W

26-Clarion;63-51 W

28-Keystone;48-37 W

March

PIAA Playoffs

6-Cochranton;53-49 W

10-Bellwood-Antis;54-83 L

WRESTLING (18-3)

December

6-7-at Hickory Tournament, 3rd

10-at Warren;48-33 W

12-at Curwensville;59-12 W

17-at Brookville;18-51 L

Christmas Duals

21-Slippery Rock;51-18 W

21-Marion Center;37-36 W

21-Oswayo Valley;72-6 W

21-Jamestown;54-24 W

21-Kane;34-39 L

January

At Coudersport Duals

Coudersport;57-18 W

Oswayo Valley;66-6 W

Sheffield;58-21 W

Ridgway;45-24 W

Lewisburg;42-30 W

7-Punxsutawney;52-19 W

9-at Ridgway;51-21 W

14-at Brockway;43-33 W

21-St. Marys;33-21 W

24-25-at Fred Bell Tournament, 6th

28-Franklin;68-12 W

February

1-at D9 Duals, DuBois

Port Allegany;22-36 L

6-Cranberry;51-26 W

13-at Clarion;66-16 W

21-22-District 9 Tournament, Clearfield

28-29-Regionals, Sharon

March

5-7-PIAA Championships, Hershey

UNION

Boys Basketball (8-13)

December

Tip-Off Tournament

6-Commodore Perry;63-30 W

7-Maplewood;81-65 W

11-at Venango Cath.;72-33 W

13-at North Clarion;67-75 L

17-C-L;53-70 L

19-at Forest Area;87-44 W

Christmas Tournament

27-Reynolds;60-55 W

28-Venango Cath.;74-29 W

January

6-A-C Valley;65-72 L

8-Karns City;64-61 OT W

10-at Keystone;39-74 L

13-Moniteau;45-52 L

15-at Clarion;34-57 L

17-Redbank Valley;44-53 L

21-at Cranberry;57-66 L

23-Venango Catholic;62-27 W

25-Mercer;42-55 L

28-North Clarion;27-41 L

31-C-L;50-69 L

February

5-Forest Area;56-51 W

13-at A-C Valley;43-67 L

Girls Basketball (11-12)

December

Tip-Off Classic

6-Commodore Perry;49-46 W

7-Reynolds;44-47 L

10-Venango Cath.;61-12 W

13-North Clarion;22-63 L

18-at C-L;66-35 W

19-Forest Area;62-11 W

Christmas Tournament

27-Cameron Co.;49-42 W

28-C-L;57-33 W

January

6-at A-C Valley;47-49 L

8-at Karns City;43-46 L

10-Keystone;31-54 L

13-at Moniteau;40-75 L

15-Clarion;51-46 W

17-Redbank Valley;43-55 L

23-Venango Catholic;51-29 W

25-Mercer;43-55 L

27-Cranberry;46-44 W

29-at North Clarion;29-66 L

31-C-L;46-50 L

February

4-at Forest Area;57-22 W

12-A-C Valley;33-43 L

D9 Class 1A Playoffs

20-ECC, Punxsutawney H.S.;33-51 L

