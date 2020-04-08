REDBANK VALLEY
BOYS BASKETBALL (5-17)
December
Tip-Off Tournament
6-Youngsville;55-70 L
7-Slippery Rock;38-54 L
11-Karns City;46-52 L
13-Cranberry;53-46 W
17-at Clarion;61-82 L
19-Keystone;52-76 L
KSAC Holiday Classic
27-Forest Area;62-44 W
28-North Clarion;54-77 L
January
3-at Moniteau;47-61 L
8-at A-C Valley;52-69 L
10-at Forest Area;72-69 W
13-at Venango Catholic;56-32 W
15-C-L;56-79 L
17-at Union;53-44 W
22-North Clarion;44-66 L
24-at Karns City;61-67 L
29-at Cranberry;67-75 L
31-Clarion;42-58 L
February
3-Punxsutawney;55-65 L
5-at Keystone;38-70 L
11-Moniteau;56-60 L
12-Brookville;37-65 L
GIRLS BASKETBALL (20-8)
December
Franklin Tip-Off Tournament
6-Franklin;62-31 W
7-Iroquois;68-57 W
10-at Karns City;49-23 W
13-at Cranberry;61-31 W
17-at Clarion;65-61 W
19-at Keystone;46-54 L
20-Mercer;55-47 W
West Shamokin Tournament
27-Freeport;59-68 L
28-Ligonier Valley;67-26 W
January
3-Moniteau;62-40 W
8-at A-C Valley;63-33 W
10-at Forest Area;59-13 W
13-Venango Catholic;77-19 W
15-at C-L;70-31 W
17-at Union;55-43 W
21-at North Clarion;56-70 L
24-Karns City;54-27 W
29-Cranberry;45-50 L
31-Clarion;69-65 W
February
4-Keystone;50-41 W
5-Brockway;43-44 L
12-at Moniteau;47-57 L
KSAC Championship
15-North Clarion;36-53 L
D9 Class 2A Playoffs
21-Kane;37-25 W
26-Clarion;63-51 W
28-Keystone;48-37 W
March
PIAA Playoffs
6-Cochranton;53-49 W
10-Bellwood-Antis;54-83 L
WRESTLING (18-3)
December
6-7-at Hickory Tournament, 3rd
10-at Warren;48-33 W
12-at Curwensville;59-12 W
17-at Brookville;18-51 L
Christmas Duals
21-Slippery Rock;51-18 W
21-Marion Center;37-36 W
21-Oswayo Valley;72-6 W
21-Jamestown;54-24 W
21-Kane;34-39 L
January
At Coudersport Duals
Coudersport;57-18 W
Oswayo Valley;66-6 W
Sheffield;58-21 W
Ridgway;45-24 W
Lewisburg;42-30 W
7-Punxsutawney;52-19 W
9-at Ridgway;51-21 W
14-at Brockway;43-33 W
21-St. Marys;33-21 W
24-25-at Fred Bell Tournament, 6th
28-Franklin;68-12 W
February
1-at D9 Duals, DuBois
Port Allegany;22-36 L
6-Cranberry;51-26 W
13-at Clarion;66-16 W
21-22-District 9 Tournament, Clearfield
28-29-Regionals, Sharon
March
5-7-PIAA Championships, Hershey
UNION
Boys Basketball (8-13)
December
Tip-Off Tournament
6-Commodore Perry;63-30 W
7-Maplewood;81-65 W
11-at Venango Cath.;72-33 W
13-at North Clarion;67-75 L
17-C-L;53-70 L
19-at Forest Area;87-44 W
Christmas Tournament
27-Reynolds;60-55 W
28-Venango Cath.;74-29 W
January
6-A-C Valley;65-72 L
8-Karns City;64-61 OT W
10-at Keystone;39-74 L
13-Moniteau;45-52 L
15-at Clarion;34-57 L
17-Redbank Valley;44-53 L
21-at Cranberry;57-66 L
23-Venango Catholic;62-27 W
25-Mercer;42-55 L
28-North Clarion;27-41 L
31-C-L;50-69 L
February
5-Forest Area;56-51 W
13-at A-C Valley;43-67 L
Girls Basketball (11-12)
December
Tip-Off Classic
6-Commodore Perry;49-46 W
7-Reynolds;44-47 L
10-Venango Cath.;61-12 W
13-North Clarion;22-63 L
18-at C-L;66-35 W
19-Forest Area;62-11 W
Christmas Tournament
27-Cameron Co.;49-42 W
28-C-L;57-33 W
January
6-at A-C Valley;47-49 L
8-at Karns City;43-46 L
10-Keystone;31-54 L
13-at Moniteau;40-75 L
15-Clarion;51-46 W
17-Redbank Valley;43-55 L
23-Venango Catholic;51-29 W
25-Mercer;43-55 L
27-Cranberry;46-44 W
29-at North Clarion;29-66 L
31-C-L;46-50 L
February
4-at Forest Area;57-22 W
12-A-C Valley;33-43 L
D9 Class 1A Playoffs
20-ECC, Punxsutawney H.S.;33-51 L