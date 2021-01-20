Redbank Valley

WRESTLING

JANUARY

15-at Mercer;42-28 W

20-at DuBois, 5:30 p.m.

21-at Franklin

26-Brockway

28-at Mars, 7 p.m. (No Jr. High)

30-McDowell, 1 p.m.

FEBRUARY

2-Derry

4-Indiana

6-at Punxsutawney, 10 a.m.

8-at Armstrong, 5:30 p.m.

9-Sharon

11-Clarion

13-at Cathedral Prep, 10 a.m.

15-Curwensville

16-Brookville

18-at Cranberry

27-Regionals, at Sharon

MARCH

6-at Super Regionals, TBA

12-PIAA Championships, Hershey

Matches start with junior high at 6 p.m. followed by varsity unless otherwise noted.

BOYS BASKETBALL

January

16-Karns City;54-52 W

20-Oil City, moved from Jan. 19

20-A-C Valley, ppd. TBA

22-at North Clarion, ppd. TBA

23-at DuBois CC

25-at Punxsutawney

27-Union

29-at C-L, 6:30 p.m.

February

1-Brockway

3-Cranberry

5-at Clarion

6-at Sheffield, 1 p.m.

9-at Karns City

12-Moniteau

17-at Keystone

18-Erie First

19-Clarion

22-at Forest Area, Marienville

23-North Clarion

24-at Moniteau

26-at Cranberry

March

1-Venango Catholic

Varsity games follow junior varsity at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

January

15-Punxsutawney;48-59 L

18-at Oil City;63-12 W

19-at A-C Valley;54-27 W

21-North Clarion, ppd. TBA

22-at Brockway

27-at Union

29-Clarion-Limestone

30-at Laurel, 2 p.m.

February

2-at Cranberry

5-Clarion

8-Karns City

12-at Moniteau

15-at Shenango

17-Keystone

18-at North Clarion

20-at Karns City

22-Forest Area

24-at Clarion

25-Cranberry

27-Moniteau, 1 p.m.

March

1-at Keystone

2-at Venango Catholic

Games start with JV at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Union

BOYS BASKETBALL

January

12-at Moniteau;51-68 L

14-Keystone;39-60 L

16-at North Clarion;55-37 W

18-Venango Cath.;68-42 W

20-at Clarion

22-Cranberry

27-at Redbank Valley

29-Karns City

February

3-DuBois CC

5-at C-L

6-at Mercer

9-Forest Area

12-at A-C Valley

15-at Brookville

17-North Clarion

19-A-C Valley

24-at Karns City

26-at Venango Cath.

March

1-at Forest Area

Games start with JV at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted

GIRLS BASKETBALL

January

11-North Clarion;41-47 L

13-Moniteau;42-59 L

15-at Keystone;25-49 L

19-Clarion;35-36 L

22-Cranberry

25-Curwensville

27-Redbank Valley

29-at Karns City

February

2-at Venango Cath.

5-C-L

6-at Mercer, 1:30 p.m.

8-Cranberry

10-at Forest Area

12-A-C Valley

16-at North Clarion

19-at A-C Valley

24-Karns City

26-Venango Catholic

March

1-Forest Area

