REDBANK VALLEY

BASEBALL

March

27-at Karns City (Butler), ppd. to April 23

April

5-A-C Valley, ppd. to April 10

6-at Union, ppd. TBA

9-at Keystone, ppd. TBA

10-A-C Valley, ppd. TBA

11-Moniteau

13-Brookville

16-at Forest (Marienville), 4 p.m.

17-C-L

19-Venango Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

20-at Brockway, 4:15 p.m.

23-at Karns City (Butler), 6 p.m.

24-at Clarion

26-Cranberry

30-at North Clarion, 4:15 p.m.

May

2-Karns City

7-Union

8-at A-C Valley, 4:15 p.m.

10-Keystone

11-at Johnsonburg, 4 p.m.

14-at Moniteau (Butler), 4:15 p.m.

Games begin at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

SOFTBALL

April

3-Franklin, canceled

5-A-C Valley, ppd. to April 10

6-at Union, ppd. TBA

9-at Keystone, ppd. TBA

10-A-C Valley;13-10 W

11-Moniteau

13-Brookville

16-at Forest Area (Marienville), 4 p.m.

17-C-L

20-at Brockway, 4:15 p.m.

21-at Karns City, 10 a.m.

23-at Oil City, 4 p.m.

24-at Clarion, 4:30 p.m.

26-Cranberry

30-West Shamokin

May

2-Karns City

7-Union

8-at A-C Valley, 4:15 p.m.

10-Keystone

11-at Johnsonburg, 4 p.m.

14-at Moniteau, 4:15 p.m.

Games start at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

TRACK AND FIELD

BOYS

March

26-Armstrong;51-99 L

28-Union;111-37 W

April

4-at Keystone, ppd. to April 5

5-Keystone;90-59 W

10-at Clarion-Limestone;68-82 L

12-Moniteau

14-at DeMans Invitational, Brookville, 9 a.m.

18-Clarion

21-at Hickory Invitational, Hermitage, 9 a.m.

25-at Cranberry

28-at Franklin Invitational, 9 a.m.

May

1-North Clarion

3-A-C Valley

8-at Karns City

10-Host Redbank Valley Invitational, 3 p.m.

18-District 9 Championships, Brookville, 1 p.m.

25-26-PIAA Championships, Shippensburg U.

Dual meets begin at 4 p.m.

GIRLS

March

26-Armstrong;73-68 W

28-Union;125-24 W

April

4-at Keystone, ppd. to April 5

5-Keystone;74-76 L

10-at C-L;97-53 W

12-Moniteau

14-at DeMans Invitational, Brookville, 9 a.m.

18-Clarion

21-at Hickory Invitational, Hermitage, 9 a.m.

25-at Cranberry

28-at Franklin Invitational, 9 a.m.

May

1-North Clarion

3-A-C Valley

8-at Karns City

10-Host Redbank Valley Invitational, 3 p.m.

18-District 9 Championships, Brookville, 1 p.m.

25-26-PIAA Championships, Shippensburg U.

Dual meets begin at 4 p.m.

UNION

Baseball

April

4-at Karns City (Butler), ppd. to May 4

6-Redbank Valley, ppd. TBA

9-at A-C Valley, ppd. TBA

11-Keystone

14-at Moniteau (Butler), 1 p.m.

16-C-L, 3:30 p.m.

20-Forest Area

23-at North Clarion

24-at Venango Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

26-Clarion

30-at Cranberry, 4:15 p.m.

May

2-Moniteau

4-at Karns City (Butler), 4:15 p.m.

7-at Redbank Valley, 4:15 p.m.

9-Karns City

10-A-C Valley

14-at Keystone

16-at Forest Area (Tionesta)

Games start at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

SOFTBALL

March

26-at Moniteau, ppd. to April 14

April

5-at Karns City, ppd. to April 21

6-Redbank Valley, ppd. TBA

9-at A-C Valley, ppd. TBA

11-Keystone

13-at DuBois CC, 3:30 p.m.

14-at Moniteau

16-at C-L, 3:30 p.m.

20-Forest Area

21-at Karns City, 2 p.m.

26-Clarion

30-at Cranberry

May

2-Moniteau

7-at Redbank Valley

9-Karns City

10-A-C Valley

14-at Keystone

16-at Forest Area, Tionesta

Games start at 3:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted

TRACK AND FIELD

BOYS

March

28-at Redbank Valley;37-111 L

April

4-North Clarion, ppd. TBA

10-Moniteau;29-120 L

12-at Keystone, 4 p.m.

18-Karns City

21-at Kane Invitational, 9 a.m.

25-Clarion

May

1-at C-L, 4:15 p.m.

3-at Cranberry, 4:15 p.m.

5-at Oil City Invitational, 9 a.m.

8-A-C Valley

10-at Redbank Valley Invitational, 3 p.m.

18-District 9 Championships, Brookville, 1 p.m.

Meets start at 3:45 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

GIRLS

March

28-at Redbank Valley;24-125 L

April

4-North Clarion, ppd. TBA

10-Moniteau;22-128 L

12-at Keystone, 4 p.m.

18-Karns City

21-at Kane Invitational, 9 a.m.

25-Clarion

May

1-at C-L, 4:15 p.m.

3-at Cranberry, 4:15 p.m.

5-at Oil City Invitational, 9 a.m.

8-A-C Valley

10-at Redbank Valley Invitational, 3 p.m.

18-District 9 Championships, Brookville, 1 p.m.

Meets start at 3:45 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

