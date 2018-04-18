REDBANK VALLEY
BASEBALL
March
27-at Karns City (Butler), ppd. to April 23
April
5-A-C Valley, ppd. to April 10
6-at Union, ppd. to May 15
9-at Keystone, ppd. TBA
10-A-C Valley, ppd. to May 9
11-Moniteau;0-16 (5) L
13-Brookville;14-6 W
16-at Forest (Marienville), ppd. to April 25
17-C-L, ppd. TBA
19-Venango Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
20-at Brockway, 4:15 p.m.
23-at Karns City (Butler), 6 p.m.
24-at Clarion
25-at Forest (Marienville), 4 p.m.
26-Cranberry
30-at North Clarion, 4:15 p.m.
May
2-Karns City
7-Union
8-at A-C Valley (DH), 4:15 p.m.
10-Keystone
11-at Johnsonburg, 4 p.m.
14-at Moniteau (Butler), 4:15 p.m.
15-at Union, 4 p.m.
Games begin at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
SOFTBALL
April
3-Franklin, canceled
5-A-C Valley, ppd. to April 10
6-at Union, ppd. to May 1
9-at Keystone, ppd. to April 18
10-A-C Valley;13-10 W
11-Moniteau, 5-5 2nd inning, suspended
13-Brookville;9-5 W
16-at Forest Area (Marienville), ppd. to April 25
17-C-L, ppd. TBA
18-at Keystone
20-at Brockway, 4:15 p.m.
21-at Karns City, 10 a.m.
23-at Oil City, 4 p.m.
24-at Clarion, 4:30 p.m.
25-at Forest (Marienville), 4 p.m.
26-Cranberry
30-West Shamokin
May
1-at Union
2-Karns City
7-Union
8-at A-C Valley, 4:15 p.m.
10-Keystone
11-at Johnsonburg, 4 p.m.
14-at Moniteau, 4:15 p.m.
Games start at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
TRACK AND FIELD
BOYS
March
26-Armstrong;51-99 L
28-Union;111-37 W
April
4-at Keystone, ppd. to April 5
5-Keystone;90-59 W
10-at Clarion-Limestone;68-82 L
12-Moniteau;54-95 L
14-at DeMans Invitational, Brookville
18-Clarion
21-at Hickory Invitational, Hermitage, 9 a.m.
25-at Cranberry
28-at Franklin Invitational, 9 a.m.
May
1-North Clarion
3-A-C Valley
8-at Karns City
10-Host Redbank Valley Invitational, 3 p.m.
18-District 9 Championships, Brookville, 1 p.m.
25-26-PIAA Championships, Shippensburg U.
Dual meets begin at 4 p.m.
GIRLS
March
26-Armstrong;73-68 W
28-Union;125-24 W
April
4-at Keystone, ppd. to April 5
5-Keystone;74-76 L
10-at C-L;97-53 W
12-Moniteau;88-62 W
14-at DeMans Invitational, Brookville
18-Clarion
21-at Hickory Invitational, Hermitage, 9 a.m.
25-at Cranberry
28-at Franklin Invitational, 9 a.m.
May
1-North Clarion
3-A-C Valley
8-at Karns City
10-Host Redbank Valley Invitational, 3 p.m.
18-District 9 Championships, Brookville, 1 p.m.
25-26-PIAA Championships, Shippensburg U.
Dual meets begin at 4 p.m.
UNION
Baseball
April
4-at Karns City (Butler), ppd. to May 4
6-Redbank Valley, ppd. to May 15
9-at A-C Valley, ppd. TBA
11-Keystone;9-2 W
14-at Moniteau (Butler);0-10 (5) L
16-C-L, ppd. to May 5
20-Forest Area
23-at North Clarion
24-at Venango Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
26-Clarion
30-at Cranberry, 4:15 p.m.
May
2-Moniteau
4-at Karns City (Butler), 4:15 p.m.
5-C-L
7-at Redbank Valley, 4:15 p.m.
9-Karns City
10-A-C Valley
14-at Keystone
15-Redbank Valley
16-at Forest Area (Tionesta)
Games start at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
SOFTBALL
March
26-at Moniteau, ppd. to April 14
April
5-at Karns City, ppd. to April 21
6-Redbank Valley, ppd. to May 1
9-at A-C Valley, ppd. TBA
11-Keystone, 8-3, top 4th, suspended
13-at DuBois CC;0-23 (3) L
14-at Moniteau;3-18 (3) L
16-at C-L, ppd. to May 5
20-Forest Area
21-at Karns City, 2 p.m.
26-Clarion
30-at Cranberry
May
1-Redbank Valley
2-Moniteau
5-C-L
7-at Redbank Valley
9-Karns City
10-A-C Valley
14-at Keystone
16-at Forest Area, Tionesta
Games start at 3:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted
TRACK AND FIELD
BOYS
March
28-at Redbank Valley;37-111 L
April
4-North Clarion, ppd. TBA
10-Moniteau;29-120 L
12-at Keystone;58-88 L
18-Karns City
21-at Kane Invitational, 9 a.m.
25-Clarion
May
1-at C-L, 4:15 p.m.
3-at Cranberry, 4:15 p.m.
5-at Oil City Invitational, 9 a.m.
8-A-C Valley
10-at Redbank Valley Invitational, 3 p.m.
18-District 9 Championships, Brookville, 1 p.m.
Meets start at 3:45 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
GIRLS
March
28-at Redbank Valley;24-125 L
April
4-North Clarion, ppd. TBA
10-Moniteau;22-128 L
12-at Keystone;24-126 L
18-Karns City
21-at Kane Invitational, 9 a.m.
25-Clarion
May
1-at C-L, 4:15 p.m.
3-at Cranberry, 4:15 p.m.
5-at Oil City Invitational, 9 a.m.
8-A-C Valley
10-at Redbank Valley Invitational, 3 p.m.
18-District 9 Championships, Brookville, 1 p.m.
Meets start at 3:45 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
