REDBANK VALLEY

BASEBALL (14-5)

March

30-at C-L;13-5 W

April

6-Karns City;6-4 W

8-Union;10-0 (5) W

13-at Forest Area;11-0 (5) W

14-Keystone;11-1 (5) W

19-Brookville;1-17 L

23-Clarion;6-5 W

26-C-L;3-6 L

27-at Keystone;17-6 W

May

6-at Cranberry;8-5 W

6-at Cranberry;5-4 W

8-at A-C Valley (Butler);11-2 W

11-at Clarion;0-2 L

12-at Karns City (Butler);6-3 W

14-Brockway;10-9 W

17-at Union;16-1 (5) W

18-Forest Area;17-2 (4) W

19-Moniteau;5-11 L

D9 Class 2A playoffs

25-Kane;0-7 L

SOFTBALL (6-11)

March

30-C-L;6-8 L

April

6-Karns City;0-14 (5) L

7-Marion Center;2-12 (6) L

8-Union;11-0 (5) W

12-at A-C Valley;25-6 (5) W

13-at Forest Area;7-9 L

14-Keystone;3-14 (6) L

19-Brookville;19-8 (6) W

23-Clarion;13-9 W

26-at C-L;7-17 (6) L

27-at Keystone;6-8 L

May

5-at Clarion;5-15 (6) L

6-at Cranberry;2-5 L

11-Forest Area;17-18 L

13-Moniteau;1-13 (5) L

14-Brockway;19-4 (4) W

18-at Union;10-2 W

19-at Karns City;1-11 (5) L

TRACK AND FIELD

BOYS (5-2-1)

March

31-Union;80-59 W

April

7-at Keystone;75-75 T

13-at C-L;84-61 W

15-Moniteau;62-88 L

17-at Union Mini-Meet

24-at Punxsutawney Mini-Meet

28-at Cranberry;88-61 W

May

1-Union, C-L and Punxsutawney

4-North Clarion/Clarion;83-67 W

6-A-C Valley;105-41 W

11-at Karns City;73-77 L

13-Host Invitational

21-D9 Championships, Brookville, 7th

GIRLS (7-1)

March

31-Union;102-45 W

April

7-at Keystone;102-43 W

13-at C-L;91-59 W

15-Moniteau;61-89 L

17-at Union Mini-Meet

22-at Johnsonburg, canceled

24-at Punxsutawney Mini-Meet

28-at Cranberry;89.33-59.67 W

May

1-Union, C-L and Punxsutawney

4-North Clarion/Clarion;80-70 W

6-A-C Valley;112-33 W

11-at Karns City;79-71 W

13-Host Invitational

21-D9 Championships, Brookville, 10th

UNION

BASEBALL (2-12)

April

6-Moniteau;2-13 L

7-at Kane;2-12 (6) L

8-at Redbank Valley;0-10 (5) L

14-A-C Valley;5-16 (6) L

20-at Keystone;2-11 L

22-C-L;6-8 L

28-at Forest Area;10-5 W

May

6-at Clarion;2-11 L

6-at Clarion;5-17 (4) L

13-Forest Area;0-9 L

14-Keystone;0-13 (5) L

17-Redbank Valley;1-16 (5) L

18-Cranberry;2-4 L

19-at Karns City (Butler);12-11 W

SOFTBALL (0-14)

April

6-Moniteau;1-24 (5) L

8-at Redbank Valley;0-11 (5) L

14-A-C Valley;3-21 (5) L

20-at Keystone;2-12 L

22-C-L;2-17 (5) L

24-at Karns City;2-10 L

24-Karns City (at KC);0-16 (3) L

27-Clarion;3-18 (5) L

28-at Forest Area;9-19 (6) L

May

6-at Clarion;1-16 (3) L

11-Cranberry;0-16 (5) L

13-Forest Area;14-17 L

14-Keystone;0-15 (5) L

18-Redbank Valley;2-10 L

TRACK AND FIELD

BOYS (0-8)

March

30-at Redbank Valley;59-80 L

April

7-North Clarion/Clarion;68-77 L

13-Moniteau;45-105 L

15-at Keystone;L

17-Host Mini-Meet

24-Host Mini-Meet

28-at C-L;55-90 L

28-Karns City (at C-L);44-105 L

May

1-at Redbank Valley Mini-Meet

6-at Cranberry;L

11-A-C Valley;L

GIRLS (0-8)

March

30-at Redbank Valley;45-102 L

April

7-North Clarion/Clarion;45.5-102.5 L

13-Moniteau;43-104 L

15-at Keystone;L

17-Host Mini-Meet

24-at Brookville Mini-Meet

28-at C-L;51.5-91.5 L

28-Karns City (at C-L);40-105 L

May

1-at Redbank Valley Mini-Meet

6-at Cranberry;L

11-A-C Valley;L

