REDBANK VALLEY
BASEBALL (14-5)
March
30-at C-L;13-5 W
April
6-Karns City;6-4 W
8-Union;10-0 (5) W
13-at Forest Area;11-0 (5) W
14-Keystone;11-1 (5) W
19-Brookville;1-17 L
23-Clarion;6-5 W
26-C-L;3-6 L
27-at Keystone;17-6 W
May
6-at Cranberry;8-5 W
6-at Cranberry;5-4 W
8-at A-C Valley (Butler);11-2 W
11-at Clarion;0-2 L
12-at Karns City (Butler);6-3 W
14-Brockway;10-9 W
17-at Union;16-1 (5) W
18-Forest Area;17-2 (4) W
19-Moniteau;5-11 L
D9 Class 2A playoffs
25-Kane;0-7 L
SOFTBALL (6-11)
March
30-C-L;6-8 L
April
6-Karns City;0-14 (5) L
7-Marion Center;2-12 (6) L
8-Union;11-0 (5) W
12-at A-C Valley;25-6 (5) W
13-at Forest Area;7-9 L
14-Keystone;3-14 (6) L
19-Brookville;19-8 (6) W
23-Clarion;13-9 W
26-at C-L;7-17 (6) L
27-at Keystone;6-8 L
May
5-at Clarion;5-15 (6) L
6-at Cranberry;2-5 L
11-Forest Area;17-18 L
13-Moniteau;1-13 (5) L
14-Brockway;19-4 (4) W
18-at Union;10-2 W
19-at Karns City;1-11 (5) L
TRACK AND FIELD
BOYS (5-2-1)
March
31-Union;80-59 W
April
7-at Keystone;75-75 T
13-at C-L;84-61 W
15-Moniteau;62-88 L
17-at Union Mini-Meet
24-at Punxsutawney Mini-Meet
28-at Cranberry;88-61 W
May
1-Union, C-L and Punxsutawney
4-North Clarion/Clarion;83-67 W
6-A-C Valley;105-41 W
11-at Karns City;73-77 L
13-Host Invitational
21-D9 Championships, Brookville, 7th
GIRLS (7-1)
March
31-Union;102-45 W
April
7-at Keystone;102-43 W
13-at C-L;91-59 W
15-Moniteau;61-89 L
17-at Union Mini-Meet
22-at Johnsonburg, canceled
24-at Punxsutawney Mini-Meet
28-at Cranberry;89.33-59.67 W
May
1-Union, C-L and Punxsutawney
4-North Clarion/Clarion;80-70 W
6-A-C Valley;112-33 W
11-at Karns City;79-71 W
13-Host Invitational
21-D9 Championships, Brookville, 10th
UNION
BASEBALL (2-12)
April
6-Moniteau;2-13 L
7-at Kane;2-12 (6) L
8-at Redbank Valley;0-10 (5) L
14-A-C Valley;5-16 (6) L
20-at Keystone;2-11 L
22-C-L;6-8 L
28-at Forest Area;10-5 W
May
6-at Clarion;2-11 L
6-at Clarion;5-17 (4) L
13-Forest Area;0-9 L
14-Keystone;0-13 (5) L
17-Redbank Valley;1-16 (5) L
18-Cranberry;2-4 L
19-at Karns City (Butler);12-11 W
SOFTBALL (0-14)
April
6-Moniteau;1-24 (5) L
8-at Redbank Valley;0-11 (5) L
14-A-C Valley;3-21 (5) L
20-at Keystone;2-12 L
22-C-L;2-17 (5) L
24-at Karns City;2-10 L
24-Karns City (at KC);0-16 (3) L
27-Clarion;3-18 (5) L
28-at Forest Area;9-19 (6) L
May
6-at Clarion;1-16 (3) L
11-Cranberry;0-16 (5) L
13-Forest Area;14-17 L
14-Keystone;0-15 (5) L
18-Redbank Valley;2-10 L
TRACK AND FIELD
BOYS (0-8)
March
30-at Redbank Valley;59-80 L
April
7-North Clarion/Clarion;68-77 L
13-Moniteau;45-105 L
15-at Keystone;L
17-Host Mini-Meet
24-Host Mini-Meet
28-at C-L;55-90 L
28-Karns City (at C-L);44-105 L
May
1-at Redbank Valley Mini-Meet
6-at Cranberry;L
11-A-C Valley;L
GIRLS (0-8)
March
30-at Redbank Valley;45-102 L
April
7-North Clarion/Clarion;45.5-102.5 L
13-Moniteau;43-104 L
15-at Keystone;L
17-Host Mini-Meet
24-at Brookville Mini-Meet
28-at C-L;51.5-91.5 L
28-Karns City (at C-L);40-105 L
May
1-at Redbank Valley Mini-Meet
6-at Cranberry;L
11-A-C Valley;L