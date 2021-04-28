REDBANK VALLEY

BASEBALL

March

29-at Keystone, ppd. to April 27

30-at C-L;13-5 W

April

6-Karns City;6-4 W

8-Union;10-0 (5) W

12-at A-C Valley, ppd. to April 30

13-at Forest Area;11-0 (5) W

14-Keystone;11-1 (5) W

19-Brookville;1-17 L

20-at Moniteau, canceled

22-Forest Area, ppd. to May 3

23-Clarion;6-5 W

26-C-L;3-6 L

27-at Keystone;17-6 W

29-Moniteau

30-at A-C Valley

May

3-Forest Area

4-at Clarion, 4:30 p.m.

6-at Cranberry

12-at Karns City, TBA

14-Brockway

17-at Union

— Games begin at 4:15 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

SOFTBALL

March

29-at Keystone, ppd. to April 27

30-C-L;6-8 L

April

6-Karns City;0-14 (5) L

7-Marion Center;2-12 (6) L

8-Union;11-0 (5) W

12-at A-C Valley;25-6 (5) W

13-at Forest Area;7-9 L

14-Keystone;3-14 (6) L

19-Brookville;19-8 (6) W

22-Forest Area, ppd. to May 11

23-Clarion;13-9 W

26-at C-L;7-17 (6) L

27-at Keystone;6-8 L

29-Moniteau

May

4-at Clarion

6-at Cranberry, 4:15 p.m.

10-DuBois

14-Brockway

17-at Union, 4 p.m.

19-at Karns City, 6 p.m.

— Games begin at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted

TRACK AND FIELD

BOYS

March

31-Union;80-59 W

April

7-at Keystone;75-75 T

13-at C-L;84-61 W

15-Moniteau;62-88 L

17-at Union Mini-Meet

22-at Johnsonburg, canceled

24-at Punxsutawney Mini-Meet

28-at Cranberry, 3:45 p.m.

May

1-Union, C-L and Punxsutawney, 10 a.m.

4-North Clarion

6-A-C Valley

11-at Karns City

13-Host Invitational, 3 p.m.

— Meets begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

GIRLS

March

31-Union;102-45 W

April

7-at Keystone;102-43 W

13-at C-L;91-59 W

15-Moniteau;61-89 L

17-at Union Mini-Meet

22-at Johnsonburg, canceled

24-at Punxsutawney Mini-Meet

28-at Cranberry, 3:45 p.m.

May

1-Union, C-L and Punxsutawney, 10 a.m.

4-North Clarion

6-A-C Valley

11-at Karns City

13-Host Invitational, 3 p.m.

— Meets begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

UNION

BASEBALL

April

6-Moniteau;2-13 L

7-at Kane;2-12 (6) L

8-at Redbank Valley;0-10 (5) L

12-Karns City, ppd. TBA

14-A-C Valley;5-16 (6) L

20-at Keystone;2-11 L

22-C-L;6-8 L

28-at Forest Area

29-Clarion

May

3-C-L, 4:15 p.m.

6-at Clarion, 4:30 p.m.

10-Cranberry

13-Forest Area

14-Keystone

17-Redbank Valley

— Games begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

SOFTBALL

March

31-Kane, ppd. to May 17

April

6-Moniteau;1-24 (5) L

8-at Redbank Valley;0-11 (5) L

12-Karns City, ppd. to April 24

14-A-C Valley;3-21 (5) L

20-at Keystone;2-12 L

22-C-L;2-17 (5) L

24-at Karns City;2-10 L

24-Karns City (at KC);0-16 (3) L

27-Clarion;3-18 (5) L

28-at Forest Area

May

5-C-L

6-at Clarion, 4:30 p.m.

7-at Kane

13-Forest Area

14-Keystone

17-Kane

— Games begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

TRACK AND FIELD

BOYS

March

30-at Redbank Valley;59-80 L

April

7-North Clarion/Clarion;68-77 L

13-Moniteau;45-105 L

15-at Keystone

17-Host Mini-Meet, 10 a.m.

21-Karns City, ppd. to April 28

24-Host Mini-Meet

28-at C-L;55-90 L

28-Karns City (at C-L);44-105 L

May

1-at Redbank Valley Mini-Meet

6-at Cranberry, 4:30 p.m.

11-A-C Valley

— Meets begin at 3:45 unless otherwise noted

GIRLS

March

30-at Redbank Valley;45-102 L

April

7-North Clarion/Clarion;45.5-102.5 L

13-Moniteau;43-104 L

15-at Keystone;L

17-Host Mini-Meet

21-Karns City, ppd. to April 28

24-at Brookville Mini-Meet, 3:45 p.m.

28-at C-L;51.5-91.5 L

28-Karns City (at C-L);40-105 L

May

1-at Redbank Valley Mini-Meet

6-at Cranberry, 4:30 p.m.

11-A-C Valley

— Meets begin at 3:45 unless otherwise noted

