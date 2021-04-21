REDBANK VALLEY
BASEBALL
March
29-at Keystone, ppd. to April 27
30-at C-L;13-5 W
April
6-Karns City;6-4 W
8-Union;10-0 (5) W
12-at A-C Valley, ppd.
13-at Forest Area;11-0 (5) W
14-Keystone;11-1 (5) W
19-Brookville;1-17 L
20-at Moniteau, canceled
22-Forest Area
23-Clarion
26-C-L
27-at Keystone
29-Moniteau
May
4-at Clarion, 4:30 p.m.
6-at Cranberry
12-at Karns City, TBA
14-Brockway
17-at Union
— Games begin at 4:15 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
SOFTBALL
March
29-at Keystone, ppd. to April 27
30-C-L;6-8 L
April
6-Karns City;0-14 (5) L
7-Marion Center;2-12 (6) L
8-Union;11-0 (5) W
12-at A-C Valley;25-6 (5) W
13-at Forest Area;7-9 L
14-Keystone;3-14 (6) L
19-Brookville;19-8 (6) W
22-Forest Area
23-Clarion
26-at C-L, 4:15 p.m.
27-at Keystone
29-Moniteau
May
4-at Clarion
6-at Cranberry, 4:15 p.m.
10-DuBois
14-Brockway
17-at Union, 4 p.m.
19-at Karns City, 6 p.m.
— Games begin at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted
TRACK AND FIELD
BOYS
March
31-Union;80-59 W
April
7-at Keystone;75-75 T
13-at C-L;84-61 W
15-Moniteau;62-88 L
17-at Union Mini-Meet
22-at Johnsonburg
24-at Punxsutawney, TBA
28-at Cranberry, 3:45 p.m.
May
1-Union, C-L and Punxsutawney, 10 a.m.
4-North Clarion
6-A-C Valley
11-at Karns City
13-Host Invitational, 3 p.m.
— Meets begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
GIRLS
March
31-Union;102-45 W
April
7-at Keystone;102-43 W
13-at C-L;91-59 W
15-Moniteau;61-89 L
17-at Union Mini-Meet, 10 a.m.
22-at Johnsonburg
24-at Punxsutawney, TBA
28-at Cranberry, 3:45 p.m.
May
1-Union, C-L and Punxsutawney, 10 a.m.
4-North Clarion
6-A-C Valley
11-at Karns City
13-Host Invitational, 3 p.m.
— Meets begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
UNION
BASEBALL
April
6-Moniteau;2-13 L
7-at Kane;2-12 (6) L
8-at Redbank Valley;0-10 (5) L
12-Karns City, ppd. TBA
14-A-C Valley;5-16 (6) L
20-at Keystone;2-11 L
22-C-L
28-at Forest Area
29-Clarion
May
3-C-L, 4:15 p.m.
6-at Clarion, 4:30 p.m.
10-Cranberry
13-Forest Area
14-Keystone
17-Redbank Valley
— Games begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
SOFTBALL
March
31-Kane, ppd. to May 17
April
6-Moniteau;1-24 (5) L
8-at Redbank Valley;0-11 (5) L
12-Karns City, ppd. TBA
14-A-C Valley;3-21 (5) L
20-at Keystone;2-12 L
22-C-L
24-at Karns City, 10 a.m.
28-at Forest Area
29-Clarion
May
5-C-L
6-at Clarion, 4:30 p.m.
7-at Kane
13-Forest Area
14-Keystone
17-Kane
— Games begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
TRACK AND FIELD
BOYS
March
30-at Redbank Valley;59-80 L
April
7-North Clarion/Clarion;68-77 L
13-Moniteau;45-105 L
15-at Keystone
17-Host Mini-Meet, 10 a.m.
21-Karns City
24-Host Mini-Meet, 3:45 p.m.
May
1-at Redbank Valley Mini-Meet, TBA
4-at C-L, 4:30 p.m.
6-at Cranberry, 4:30 p.m.
11-A-C Valley
— Meets begin at 3:45 unless otherwise noted
GIRLS
March
30-at Redbank Valley;45-102 L
April
7-North Clarion/Clarion;45.5-102.5 L
13-Moniteau;43-104 L
15-at Keystone
17-Host Mini-Meet, 10 a.m.
21-Karns City
24-at Brookville Mini-Meet, 3:45 p.m.
May
1-at Redbank Valley Mini-Meet, TBA
4-at C-L, 4:30 p.m.
6-at Cranberry, 4:30 p.m.
11-A-C Valley
— Meets begin at 3:45 unless otherwise noted