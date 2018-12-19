REDBANK VALLEY
WRESTLING
December
7-8-at Hickory Tournament, 1st place
11-Warren;48-22 W
13-Curwensville;48-16 W
29-Host Christmas Tournament
January
3-Brookville
5-at Coudersport Tournament
8-at Punxsutawney
15-Brockway
17-Ridgway
22-at St. Marys
25-26-at Grove City Tournament
February
1-at Sharon
7-at Cranberry
12-Clarion
22-23-D9 Tournament, Clearfield
March
1-2-Regionals, Sharon H.S.
7-9-PIAA Championships, Hershey
Matches follow junior high which begins at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
BOYS BASKETBALL
December
8-Host Tip-Off Tournament
West Shamokin;59-64 L
Slippery Rock;54-50 W
12-Karns City;59-83 L
14-Union;55-49 W
18-at A-C Valley;55-49 W
20-Keystone
27-28-at Forest Area Tournament, Tionesta
January
4-at Moniteau
8-at Clarion-Limestone, 6:30 p.m.
11-Forest Area (DH), 7:30 p.m.
14-at Venango Catholic
16-Clarion (DH), 6 p.m.
18-at Cranberry
23-North Clarion
25-Karns City
30-at Union (DH), 6 p.m.
February
1-A-C Valley (DH), 6 p.m.
4-at Punxsutawney
6-at Keystone
8-Moniteau
11-at Brookville (DH), 7:30 p.m.
JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted. DH indicates boys/girls varsity doubleheader with tip-off time listed.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
December
7-8-at Brockway Tournament
DuBois;48-59 L
at Brockway;57-34 W
11-at Karns City, ppd. to Jan. 8
14-Union;38-42 L
18-at A-C Valley (DH), 4:30 p.m.
20-at Keystone
27-28-at West Shamokin Tournament
January
4-Moniteau
8-at Karns City
9-Clarion-Limestone
11-at Forest Area (DH), 6 p.m.
14-at Punxsutawney
16-at Clarion (DH), 7:30 p.m.
18-Cranberry
22-at North Clarion
25-Karns City
28-at St. Marys
30-at Union (DH), 7:30 p.m.
February
1-at A-C Valley (DH), 7:30 p.m.
5-Keystone
8-at Moniteau
11-at Brookville (DH), 6 p.m.
JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted. DH indicates boys/girls varsity doubleheader with tip-off time listed.
UNION
BOYS BASKETBALL
December
7-8-Tip-Off Tournament
Maplewood;40-51 L
Commodore Perry;51-38 W
12-Moniteau;50-45 W
14-at Redbank Valley;49-55 L
18-Karns City;51-71 L
20-A-C Valley
27-28-Host Christmas Tournament
January
4-at Keystone
8-at North Clarion
11-Clarion-Limestone
14-at Forest Area, Tionesta
16-at Tidioute Charter
18-at Clarion (DH), 7:30 p.m.
23-Cranberry
25-at Moniteau
30-Redbank Valley (DH), 6 p.m.
February
1-at Karns City
4-Venango Catholic
6-at A-C Valley
8-Keystone
12-at Mercer
JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted. DH indicates boys/girls varsity doubleheader with tip-off time listed.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
December
7-8-Host Tip-Off Tournament
Reynolds;54-52, 2 OT W
Commodore Perry;40-25 W
12-at Moniteau;20-39 L
14-at Redbank Valley;42-38 W
18-at Karns City;33-26 W
20-at A-C Valley
27-28-Host Christmas Tournaent
January
4-Keystone
7-at Curwensville
9-North Clarion
11-at Clarion-Limestone, 6:30 p.m.
14-Forest Area
16-at Tidioute Charter
18-at Clarion (DH), 6 p.m.
21-at Mercer
23-at Cranberry
25-Moniteau
30-at Redbank Valley (DH), 7:30 p.m.
February
1-Karns City
6-A-C Valley
8-at Keystone
JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted. DH indicates boys/girls varsity doubleheader with tip-off time listed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.