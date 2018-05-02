REDBANK VALLEY
BASEBALL
March
27-at Karns City (Butler), ppd. to April 23
April
5-A-C Valley, ppd. to April 10
6-at Union, ppd. to May 15
9-at Keystone, ppd. TBA
10-A-C Valley, ppd. to May 8
11-Moniteau;0-16 (5) L
13-Brookville;14-6 W
16-at Forest (Tionesta), ppd. to April 25
17-C-L, ppd. to May 9
20-at Brockway;2-0 W
23-at Karns City (Butler);0-3 L
24-at Clarion, ppd. to April 28
25-at Forest (Tionesta), ppd. to April 27
26-Cranberry;1-2 L
27-at Forest;17-3 (5) W
28-at Clarion, ppd. to May 1
30-at North Clarion;8-3 W
May
1-at Clarion;0-1 L
2-Karns City
7-Union
8-at A-C Valley (DH), 4:15 p.m.
9-C-L
10-Keystone
11-at Johnsonburg, 4 p.m.
14-at Moniteau (Butler), 4:15 p.m.
15-at Union, 4 p.m.
Games begin at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
SOFTBALL
April
3-Franklin, canceled
5-A-C Valley, ppd. to April 10
6-at Union, ppd. TBA
9-at Keystone, ppd. to April 18
10-A-C Valley;13-10 W
11-Moniteau, 5-5 2nd inning, suspended
13-Brookville;9-5 W
16-at Forest Area (Tionesta), ppd. to April 25
17-C-L, ppd. to May 16
18-at Keystone, ppd. TBA
20-at Brockway;25-0 (4) W
21-at Karns City;5-7 L
23-at Oil City;18-3 (6) W
24-at Clarion, ppd. to April 28
25-at Forest (Marienville);13-0 W
26-Cranberry;3-18 (5) L
28-Clarion (Clarion home team), ppd. TBA
30-West Shamokin;3-21 (3) L
May
1-Moniteau;13-9 W
2-Karns City
7-Union
8-at A-C Valley, 4:15 p.m.
10-Keystone
11-at Johnsonburg, 4 p.m.
14-at Moniteau, 4:15 p.m.
16-C-L
Games start at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
TRACK AND FIELD
BOYS
March
26-Armstrong;51-99 L
28-Union;111-37 W
April
4-at Keystone, ppd. to April 5
5-Keystone;90-59 W
10-at Clarion-Limestone;68-82 L
12-Moniteau;54-95 L
14-at DeMans Invitational, Brookville
18-Clarion;68-82 L
21-at Hickory Invitational, 14th place
25-at Cranberry;74-76 L
28-at Franklin Invitational
May
1-North Clarion;65-85 L
3-A-C Valley
8-at Karns City
10-Host Redbank Valley Invitational, 3 p.m.
18-District 9 Championships, Brookville, 1 p.m.
25-26-PIAA Championships, Shippensburg U.
Dual meets begin at 4 p.m.
GIRLS
March
26-Armstrong;73-68 W
28-Union;125-24 W
April
4-at Keystone, ppd. to April 5
5-Keystone;74-76 L
10-at C-L;97-53 W
12-Moniteau;88-62 W
14-at DeMans Invitational, Brookville
18-Clarion;88-61 W
21-at Hickory Invitational, 17th place
25-at Cranberry;99-49 W
28-at Franklin Invitational
May
1-North Clarion;97-48 W
3-A-C Valley
8-at Karns City
10-Host Redbank Valley Invitational, 3 p.m.
18-District 9 Championships, Brookville, 1 p.m.
25-26-PIAA Championships, Shippensburg U.
Dual meets begin at 4 p.m.
UNION
Baseball
April
4-at Karns City (Butler), ppd. to May 4
6-Redbank Valley, ppd. to May 15
9-at A-C Valley, ppd. to May 12
11-Keystone;9-2 W
14-at Moniteau (Butler);0-10 (5) L
16-C-L, ppd. to May 17
20-Forest Area;11-1 (6) W
23-at North Clarion;1-11 (5) L
26-Clarion;0-11 (5) L
30-at Cranberry;2-7 L
May
2-Moniteau
4-at Karns City (Butler), 4:15 p.m.
7-at Redbank Valley, 4:15 p.m.
9-Karns City
10-A-C Valley
12-at A-C Valley, noon
14-at Keystone
15-Redbank Valley
16-at Forest Area (Tionesta)
Games start at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
SOFTBALL
March
26-at Moniteau, ppd. to April 14
April
5-at Karns City, ppd. to April 21
6-Redbank Valley, ppd. to May 15
9-at A-C Valley, ppd. to May 12
11-at Keystone, 8-3, top 4th, suspended, to May 14
13-at DuBois CC;0-23 (3) L
14-at Moniteau;3-18 (3) L
16-at C-L, ppd. to May 17
20-Forest Area;3-10 L
21-at Karns City;1-16 (L) L
26-Clarion;2-17 (3) L
30-at Cranberry;1-11 (5) L
May
2-Moniteau
7-at Redbank Valley
9-Karns City
10-A-C Valley
12-at A-C Valley, noon
14-Keystone, plus completion of suspended game from April 11
15-Redbank Valley
16-at Forest Area, Tionesta
17-at C-L
Games start at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted
TRACK AND FIELD
BOYS
March
28-at Redbank Valley;37-111 L
April
4-North Clarion, ppd. to April 30
10-Moniteau;29-120 L
12-at Keystone;58-88 L
18-Karns City35-109 L
21-at Kane Invitational
25-Clarion;47-109 L
30-North Clarion;31-118 L
May
1-at C-L;32-117 L
3-at Cranberry, 4:15 p.m.
5-at Oil City Invitational, 9 a.m.
8-A-C Valley
10-at Redbank Valley Invitational, 3 p.m.
18-District 9 Championships, Brookville, 1 p.m.
Meets start at 3:45 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
GIRLS
March
28-at Redbank Valley;24-125 L
April
4-North Clarion, ppd. to April 30
10-Moniteau;22-128 L
12-at Keystone;24-126 L
18-Karns City;20-125 L
21-at Kane Invitational
25-Clarion;42-98 L
30-North Clarion;41-106 L
May
1-at C-L;42-108 L
3-at Cranberry, 4:15 p.m.
5-at Oil City Invitational, 9 a.m.
8-A-C Valley
10-at Redbank Valley Invitational, 3 p.m.
18-District 9 Championships, Brookville, 1 p.m.
Meets start at 3:45 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.