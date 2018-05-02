REDBANK VALLEY

BASEBALL

March

27-at Karns City (Butler), ppd. to April 23

April

5-A-C Valley, ppd. to April 10

6-at Union, ppd. to May 15

9-at Keystone, ppd. TBA

10-A-C Valley, ppd. to May 8

11-Moniteau;0-16 (5) L

13-Brookville;14-6 W

16-at Forest (Tionesta), ppd. to April 25

17-C-L, ppd. to May 9

20-at Brockway;2-0 W

23-at Karns City (Butler);0-3 L

24-at Clarion, ppd. to April 28

25-at Forest (Tionesta), ppd. to April 27

26-Cranberry;1-2 L

27-at Forest;17-3 (5) W

28-at Clarion, ppd. to May 1

30-at North Clarion;8-3 W

May

1-at Clarion;0-1 L

2-Karns City

7-Union

8-at A-C Valley (DH), 4:15 p.m.

9-C-L

10-Keystone

11-at Johnsonburg, 4 p.m.

14-at Moniteau (Butler), 4:15 p.m.

15-at Union, 4 p.m.

Games begin at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

SOFTBALL

April

3-Franklin, canceled

5-A-C Valley, ppd. to April 10

6-at Union, ppd. TBA

9-at Keystone, ppd. to April 18

10-A-C Valley;13-10 W

11-Moniteau, 5-5 2nd inning, suspended

13-Brookville;9-5 W

16-at Forest Area (Tionesta), ppd. to April 25

17-C-L, ppd. to May 16

18-at Keystone, ppd. TBA

20-at Brockway;25-0 (4) W

21-at Karns City;5-7 L

23-at Oil City;18-3 (6) W

24-at Clarion, ppd. to April 28

25-at Forest (Marienville);13-0 W

26-Cranberry;3-18 (5) L

28-Clarion (Clarion home team), ppd. TBA

30-West Shamokin;3-21 (3) L

May

1-Moniteau;13-9 W

2-Karns City

7-Union

8-at A-C Valley, 4:15 p.m.

10-Keystone

11-at Johnsonburg, 4 p.m.

14-at Moniteau, 4:15 p.m.

16-C-L

Games start at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

TRACK AND FIELD

BOYS

March

26-Armstrong;51-99 L

28-Union;111-37 W

April

4-at Keystone, ppd. to April 5

5-Keystone;90-59 W

10-at Clarion-Limestone;68-82 L

12-Moniteau;54-95 L

14-at DeMans Invitational, Brookville

18-Clarion;68-82 L

21-at Hickory Invitational, 14th place

25-at Cranberry;74-76 L

28-at Franklin Invitational

May

1-North Clarion;65-85 L

3-A-C Valley

8-at Karns City

10-Host Redbank Valley Invitational, 3 p.m.

18-District 9 Championships, Brookville, 1 p.m.

25-26-PIAA Championships, Shippensburg U.

Dual meets begin at 4 p.m.

GIRLS

March

26-Armstrong;73-68 W

28-Union;125-24 W

April

4-at Keystone, ppd. to April 5

5-Keystone;74-76 L

10-at C-L;97-53 W

12-Moniteau;88-62 W

14-at DeMans Invitational, Brookville

18-Clarion;88-61 W

21-at Hickory Invitational, 17th place

25-at Cranberry;99-49 W

28-at Franklin Invitational

May

1-North Clarion;97-48 W

3-A-C Valley

8-at Karns City

10-Host Redbank Valley Invitational, 3 p.m.

18-District 9 Championships, Brookville, 1 p.m.

25-26-PIAA Championships, Shippensburg U.

Dual meets begin at 4 p.m.

UNION

Baseball

April

4-at Karns City (Butler), ppd. to May 4

6-Redbank Valley, ppd. to May 15

9-at A-C Valley, ppd. to May 12

11-Keystone;9-2 W

14-at Moniteau (Butler);0-10 (5) L

16-C-L, ppd. to May 17

20-Forest Area;11-1 (6) W

23-at North Clarion;1-11 (5) L

26-Clarion;0-11 (5) L

30-at Cranberry;2-7 L

May

2-Moniteau

4-at Karns City (Butler), 4:15 p.m.

7-at Redbank Valley, 4:15 p.m.

9-Karns City

10-A-C Valley

12-at A-C Valley, noon

14-at Keystone

15-Redbank Valley

16-at Forest Area (Tionesta)

Games start at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

SOFTBALL

March

26-at Moniteau, ppd. to April 14

April

5-at Karns City, ppd. to April 21

6-Redbank Valley, ppd. to May 15

9-at A-C Valley, ppd. to May 12

11-at Keystone, 8-3, top 4th, suspended, to May 14

13-at DuBois CC;0-23 (3) L

14-at Moniteau;3-18 (3) L

16-at C-L, ppd. to May 17

20-Forest Area;3-10 L

21-at Karns City;1-16 (L) L

26-Clarion;2-17 (3) L

30-at Cranberry;1-11 (5) L

May

2-Moniteau

7-at Redbank Valley

9-Karns City

10-A-C Valley

12-at A-C Valley, noon

14-Keystone, plus completion of suspended game from April 11

15-Redbank Valley

16-at Forest Area, Tionesta

17-at C-L

Games start at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted

TRACK AND FIELD

BOYS

March

28-at Redbank Valley;37-111 L

April

4-North Clarion, ppd. to April 30

10-Moniteau;29-120 L

12-at Keystone;58-88 L

18-Karns City35-109 L

21-at Kane Invitational

25-Clarion;47-109 L

30-North Clarion;31-118 L

May

1-at C-L;32-117 L

3-at Cranberry, 4:15 p.m.

5-at Oil City Invitational, 9 a.m.

8-A-C Valley

10-at Redbank Valley Invitational, 3 p.m.

18-District 9 Championships, Brookville, 1 p.m.

Meets start at 3:45 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

GIRLS

March

28-at Redbank Valley;24-125 L

April

4-North Clarion, ppd. to April 30

10-Moniteau;22-128 L

12-at Keystone;24-126 L

18-Karns City;20-125 L

21-at Kane Invitational

25-Clarion;42-98 L

30-North Clarion;41-106 L

May

1-at C-L;42-108 L

3-at Cranberry, 4:15 p.m.

5-at Oil City Invitational, 9 a.m.

8-A-C Valley

10-at Redbank Valley Invitational, 3 p.m.

18-District 9 Championships, Brookville, 1 p.m.

Meets start at 3:45 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.