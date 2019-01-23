REDBANK VALLEY
WRESTLING
December
7-8-at Hickory Tournament, 1st place
11-Warren;48-22 W
13-Curwensville;48-16 W
29-Host Christmas Tournament
Slippery Rock;58-18 W
Jamestown;63-18 W
Oswayo Valley;64-6 W
Youngsville;81-0 W
Mercer;42-24 W
January
3-Brookville;28-33 L
5-at Coudersport Tournament
Coudersport;62-13 W
Johnsonburg;53-18 W
Lewisburg;40-27 W
Oswao Valley;70-7 W
Sheffield;64-15 W
8-at Punxsutawney;63-15 W
15-Brockway;35-28 W
17-Ridgway;74-3 W
22-at St. Marys
25-26-at Grove City Tournament
February
1-at Sharon
7-at Cranberry
12-Clarion
22-23-D9 Tournament, Clearfield
March
1-2-Regionals, Sharon H.S.
7-9-PIAA Championships, Hershey
Matches follow junior high which begins at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
BOYS BASKETBALL
December
8-Host Tip-Off Tournament
West Shamokin;59-64 L
Slippery Rock;54-50 W
12-Karns City;59-83 L
14-Union;55-49 W
18-at A-C Valley;55-49 W
20-Keystone;35-57
Forest Area Tournament, Tionesta
27-North Clarion;58-71 L
28-at Forest Area;79-40 W
January
4-at Moniteau;50-64 L
8-at Clarion-Limestone;48-62 L
11-Forest Area;75-36 W
14-at Venango Catholic;93-64 W
16-Clarion (DH), ppd. to Jan. 21
18-at Cranberry;70-57 W
21-Clarion;62-63 L
23-North Clarion
25-Karns City
30-at Union (DH), 6 p.m.
February
1-A-C Valley (DH), 6 p.m.
4-at Punxsutawney
6-at Keystone
8-Moniteau
11-at Brookville (DH), 7:30 p.m.
JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted. DH indicates boys/girls varsity doubleheader with tip-off time listed.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
December
7-8-at Brockway Tournament
DuBois;48-59 L
at Brockway;57-34 W
11-at Karns City, ppd. to Jan. 8
14-Union;38-42 L
18-at A-C Valley;17-47 L
20-at Keystone;41-46 L
West Shamokin Tournament
27-West Shamokin;33-27 W
28-Freeport;36-63 L
January
4-Moniteau;46-42 W
8-at Karns City;47-36 W
9-Clarion-Limestone;70-27 W
14-at Punxsutawney;40-56 L
16-Clarion (DH), ppd. to Jan. 21
18-Cranberry;40-49 L
21-Clarion;48-56 L
22-at North Clarion
25-Karns City
28-at St. Marys
30-at Union (DH), 7:30 p.m.
February
1-at A-C Valley (DH), 7:30 p.m.
5-Keystone
8-at Moniteau
11-at Brookville (DH), 6 p.m.
JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted. DH indicates boys/girls varsity doubleheader with tip-off time listed.
UNION
BOYS BASKETBALL
December
7-8-Tip-Off Tournament
Maplewood;40-51 L
Commodore Perry;51-38 W
12-Moniteau;50-45 W
14-at Redbank Valley;49-55 L
18-Karns City;51-71 L
20-A-C Valley;50-46 W
Host Christmas Tournament
27-Saegertown;61-55 W
28-Reynolds;50-52 L
January
4-at Keystone;48-53 L
8-at North Clarion;55-74 L
11-Clarion-Limestone;44-67 L
14-at Forest Area, Tionesta;74-54 W
16-at Tidioute Charter, ppd. TBA
18-at Clarion;53-68 L
23-Cranberry
25-at Moniteau
30-Redbank Valley (DH), 6 p.m.
February
1-at Karns City
4-Venango Catholic
6-at A-C Valley
8-Keystone
12-at Mercer
JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted. DH indicates boys/girls varsity doubleheader with tip-off time listed.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
December
7-8-Host Tip-Off Tournament
Reynolds;54-52, 2 OT W
Commodore Perry;40-25 W
12-at Moniteau;20-39 L
14-at Redbank Valley;42-38 W
18-at Karns City;33-26 W
20-at A-C Valley;23-68 L
Host Christmas Tournament
27-Sheffield;55-13 W
28-Cameron Co.;41-36 W
January
4-Keystone;25-46 L
7-at Curwensville, ppd. to Jan. 14
9-North Clarion;24-55 L
11-at C-L;49-29 W
14-at Curwensville;47-52 L
16-at Tidioute Charter, ppd. TBA
18-at Clarion;47-64 L
21-at Mercer
23-at Cranberry
25-Moniteau
30-at Redbank Valley (DH), 7:30 p.m.
February
1-Karns City
6-A-C Valley
8-at Keystone
JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted. DH indicates boys/girls varsity doubleheader with tip-off time listed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.