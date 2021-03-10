Redbank Valley

WRESTLING (8-1)

JANUARY

15-at Mercer;42-28 W

20-at DuBois;29-38 L

21-at Franklin;48-24 W

27-at Cranberry;46-24 W

28-at Mars;45-21 W

30-Brockway;33-24 W

30-McDowell;36-31 W

FEBRUARY

2-at Marion Center;39-33 W

4-Indiana;36-33 W

20-District 9 Tournament;3rd

27-Regionals;11th

BOYS BASKETBALL (15-6)

January

16-Karns City;54-52 W

20-Oil City;47-53 L

22-at North Clarion;69-38 W

27-Union;58-34 W

29-at C-L;79-49 W

February

3-Cranberry;79-48 W

5-at Clarion;67-82 L

6-at Sheffield;70-37 W

8-at DuBois CC;50-46 W

9-at Karns City;45-73 L

10-at Laurel;60-52 W

12-Moniteau;69-29 W

17-at Keystone;46-62 L

19-Clarion;62-80 L

20-at Oil City;42-50 L

23-North Clarion;80-49 W

25-at Moniteau;59-31 W

26-at Cranberry;75-43 W

March

1-Venango Catholic;101-33 W

2-at Forest Area;99-35 W

3-Brockway;75-50 W

D9 Class 2A playoffs

9-Ridgway;43-45 L

GIRLS BASKETBALL (15-5)

January

15-Punxsutawney;48-59 L

18-at Oil City;63-12 W

19-at A-C Valley;54-27 W

27-at Union;53-35 W

29-Clarion-Limestone;69-40 W

30-at Laurel;46-57 L

February

2-at Cranberry;64-30 W

4-at Punxsutawney;49-75 L

5-Clarion;52-22 W

8-Karns City;49-41 W

12-at Moniteau;59-56 W

13-Indiana;47-63 L

17-Keystone;53-38 W

18-at Brockway;56-39 W

19-at Karns City;34-26 W

23-Forest Area;56-25 W

24-at Clarion;56-25 W

25-Cranberry;54-49 W

27-Moniteau;54-49 W

March

1-at Keystone;24-50 L

2-at Venango Catholic, canceled

D9 Class 3A playoffs

10-Moniteau

Union

BOYS BASKETBALL (11-9)

January

12-at Moniteau;51-68 L

14-Keystone;39-60 L

16-at North Clarion;55-37 W

18-Venango Cath.;68-42 W

20-at Clarion;28-62 L

22-Cranberry;47-24 W

27-at Redbank Valley;34-58 L

29-Karns City;40-64 L

February

5-at C-L;62-56 W

6-at Mercer;52-54 L

9-Forest Area;67-30 W

12-at A-C Valley;42-47 L

16-DuBois CC;57-54 W

17-North Clarion;62-61 W

19-A-C Valley;57-50 W

22-C-L;49-58 L

24-at Karns City;34-71 L

26-at Venango Cath.;63-41 W

27-at Brockway;46-33 W

March

1-at Forest Area;65-33 W

D9 Class 1A Playoffs

10-at Johnsonburg

GIRLS BASKETBALL (11-10)

January

11-North Clarion;41-47 L

13-Moniteau;42-59 L

15-at Keystone;25-49 L

19-Clarion;35-36 L

22-Cranberry;40-11 W

27-Redbank Valley;35-53 L

29-at Karns City;44-40 OT W

February

2-at Venango Cath.;54-57 L

5-C-L;57-56 W

6-at Mercer;48-40 W

8-Cranberry;23-36 L

10-at Forest Area;47-19 W

12-A-C Valley;29-28 W

16-at North Clarion;41-40 W

19-at A-C Valley;42-50 L

22-at C-L;47-51 L

24-Karns City;52-47 W

26-Venango Catholic;51-16 W

March

1-Forest Area;59-29 W

4-Keystone;47-62 L

D9 Playoffs

9-DuBois CC;52-47 W

