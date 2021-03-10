Redbank Valley
WRESTLING (8-1)
JANUARY
15-at Mercer;42-28 W
20-at DuBois;29-38 L
21-at Franklin;48-24 W
27-at Cranberry;46-24 W
28-at Mars;45-21 W
30-Brockway;33-24 W
30-McDowell;36-31 W
FEBRUARY
2-at Marion Center;39-33 W
4-Indiana;36-33 W
20-District 9 Tournament;3rd
27-Regionals;11th
BOYS BASKETBALL (15-6)
January
16-Karns City;54-52 W
20-Oil City;47-53 L
22-at North Clarion;69-38 W
27-Union;58-34 W
29-at C-L;79-49 W
February
3-Cranberry;79-48 W
5-at Clarion;67-82 L
6-at Sheffield;70-37 W
8-at DuBois CC;50-46 W
9-at Karns City;45-73 L
10-at Laurel;60-52 W
12-Moniteau;69-29 W
17-at Keystone;46-62 L
19-Clarion;62-80 L
20-at Oil City;42-50 L
23-North Clarion;80-49 W
25-at Moniteau;59-31 W
26-at Cranberry;75-43 W
March
1-Venango Catholic;101-33 W
2-at Forest Area;99-35 W
3-Brockway;75-50 W
D9 Class 2A playoffs
9-Ridgway;43-45 L
GIRLS BASKETBALL (15-5)
January
15-Punxsutawney;48-59 L
18-at Oil City;63-12 W
19-at A-C Valley;54-27 W
27-at Union;53-35 W
29-Clarion-Limestone;69-40 W
30-at Laurel;46-57 L
February
2-at Cranberry;64-30 W
4-at Punxsutawney;49-75 L
5-Clarion;52-22 W
8-Karns City;49-41 W
12-at Moniteau;59-56 W
13-Indiana;47-63 L
17-Keystone;53-38 W
18-at Brockway;56-39 W
19-at Karns City;34-26 W
23-Forest Area;56-25 W
24-at Clarion;56-25 W
25-Cranberry;54-49 W
27-Moniteau;54-49 W
March
1-at Keystone;24-50 L
2-at Venango Catholic, canceled
D9 Class 3A playoffs
10-Moniteau
Union
BOYS BASKETBALL (11-9)
January
12-at Moniteau;51-68 L
14-Keystone;39-60 L
16-at North Clarion;55-37 W
18-Venango Cath.;68-42 W
20-at Clarion;28-62 L
22-Cranberry;47-24 W
27-at Redbank Valley;34-58 L
29-Karns City;40-64 L
February
5-at C-L;62-56 W
6-at Mercer;52-54 L
9-Forest Area;67-30 W
12-at A-C Valley;42-47 L
16-DuBois CC;57-54 W
17-North Clarion;62-61 W
19-A-C Valley;57-50 W
22-C-L;49-58 L
24-at Karns City;34-71 L
26-at Venango Cath.;63-41 W
27-at Brockway;46-33 W
March
1-at Forest Area;65-33 W
D9 Class 1A Playoffs
10-at Johnsonburg
GIRLS BASKETBALL (11-10)
January
11-North Clarion;41-47 L
13-Moniteau;42-59 L
15-at Keystone;25-49 L
19-Clarion;35-36 L
22-Cranberry;40-11 W
27-Redbank Valley;35-53 L
29-at Karns City;44-40 OT W
February
2-at Venango Cath.;54-57 L
5-C-L;57-56 W
6-at Mercer;48-40 W
8-Cranberry;23-36 L
10-at Forest Area;47-19 W
12-A-C Valley;29-28 W
16-at North Clarion;41-40 W
19-at A-C Valley;42-50 L
22-at C-L;47-51 L
24-Karns City;52-47 W
26-Venango Catholic;51-16 W
March
1-Forest Area;59-29 W
4-Keystone;47-62 L
D9 Playoffs
9-DuBois CC;52-47 W