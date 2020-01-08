REDBANK VALLEY
BOYS BASKETBALL
December
Tip-Off Tournament
6-Youngsville;55-70 L
7-Slippery Rock;38-54 L
11-Karns City;46-52 L
13-Cranberry;53-46 W
17-at Clarion;61-82 L
19-Keystone;52-76 L
KSAC Holiday Classic
27-Forest Area;62-44 W
28-North Clarion;54-77 L
January
3-at Moniteau;47-61 L
8-at A-C Valley (DH), 6 p.m.
10-at Forest Area (DH), 7:30 p.m.
13-at Venango Catholic
15-C-L
17-at Union (DH), 6 p.m.
22-North Clarion
24-at Karns City
28-at Cranberry
31-Clarion (DH), 7:30 p.m.
February
3-Punxsutawney
5-at Keystone
7-Moniteau
12-Brookville
JV games begin at 6 p.m. DH indicates a varsity doubleheader with the girls and the starting time listed.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
December
Franklin Tip-Off Tournament
6-Franklin;62-31 W
7-Iroquois;68-57 W
10-at Karns City;49-23 W
13-at Cranberry;61-31 W
17-at Clarion;65-61 W
19-at Keystone;46-54 L
20-Mercer;55-47 W
West Shamokin Tournament
27-Freeport;59-68 L
28-Ligonier Valley;67-26 W
January
3-Moniteau;62-40 W
8-at A-C Valley (DH), 7:30 p.m.
10-at Forest Area (DH), 6 p.m.
13-Venango Catholic
15-at C-L, 6:30 p.m.
17-at Union (DH), 7:30 p.m.
21-at North Clarion
24-Karns City
29-Cranberry
31-Clarion (DH), 7:30 p.m.
February
4-Keystone
5-Brockway
7-at Moniteau
JV games begin at 6 p.m. unless otherwise indicated. DH indicates a varsity doubleheader with the boys and the starting time listed.
WRESTLING
December
6-7-at Hickory Tournament, 3rd
10-at Warren;48-33 W
12-at Curwensville;59-12 W
17-at Brookville;18-51 L
Christmas Duals
21-Slippery Rock;51-18 W
21-Marion Center;37-36 W
21-Oswayo Valley;72-6 W
21-Jamestown;54-24 W
21-Kane;34-39 L
January
At Coudersport Duals
Coudersport;57-18 W
Oswayo Valley;66-6 W
Sheffield;58-21 W
Ridgway;45-24 W
Lewisburg;42-30 W
7-Punxsutawney
9-at Ridgway
14-at Brockway
21-St. Marys
24-25-at Fred Bell Tournament, Grove City
28-Franklin
February
1-at D9 Duals, TBA, DuBois
6-Cranberry
13-at Clarion
21-District 9 Tournament, TBA
28-29-Regionals, Sharon, TBA
March
5-7-PIAA Championships, Hershey
Dual meets begin at approximately at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
UNION
Boys Basketball
December
Tip-Off Tournament
6-Commodore Perry;63-30 W
7-Maplewood;81-65 W
11-at Venango Cath.;72-33 W
13-at North Clarion;67-75 L
17-C-L;53-70 L
19-at Forest Area;87-44 W
Christmas Tournament
27-Reynolds;60-55 W
28-Venango Cath.;74-29 W
January
6-A-C Valley;65-72 L
8-Karns City
10-at Keystone
13-Moniteau
15-at Clarion
17-Redbank Valley (DH), 7:30 p.m.
21-at Cranberry
23-Venango Catholic (DH), 6 p.m.
25-Mercer (DH), 1:30 p.m.
28-North Clarion
30-Tidioute Charter
February
5-Forest Area
7-at A-C Valley
10-at C-L, 6:30 p.m.
JV games begin at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted. DH indicates a varsity doubleheader with the girls and the starting time listed.
Girls Basketball
December
Tip-Off Classic
6-Commodore Perry;49-46 W
7-Reynolds;44-47 L
10-Venango Cath.;61-12 W
13-North Clarion;22-63 L
16-at Cranberry;ppd. to Jan. 20
18-at C-L;66-35 W
19-Forest Area;62-11 W
Christmas Tournament
27-Cameron Co.;49-42 W
28-C-L;57-33 W
January
6-at A-C Valley;47-49 L
8-at Karns City
10-Keystone
13-at Moniteau
15-Clarion
17-Redbank Valley (DH), 6 p.m.
23-Venango Catholic (DH), 7:30 p.m.
25-Mercer (DH), 3 p.m.
27-Cranberry
29-at North Clarion
31-C-L
February
4-at Forest Area, Tionesta
7-A-C Valley
JV games begin at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted. DH indicates a varsity doubleheader with the boys and the starting time listed.