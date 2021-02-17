Redbank Valley

WRESTLING (8-1)

JANUARY

15-at Mercer;42-28 W

20-at DuBois;29-38 L

21-at Franklin;48-24 W

26-Brockway, ppd. Jan. 30

27-at Cranberry;46-24 W

28-at Mars;45-21 W

30-Brockway;33-24 W

30-McDowell;36-31 W

FEBRUARY

2-at Marion Center;39-33 W

2-Derry, canceled

4-Indiana;36-33 W

19-20-District 9 Tournament, at Clearfield

27-Regionals, at Sharon

MARCH

6-at Super Regionals, TBA

12-PIAA Championships, Hershey

Matches start with junior high at 6 p.m. followed by varsity unless otherwise noted.

BOYS BASKETBALL

January

16-Karns City;54-52 W

20-Oil City;47-53 L

20-A-C Valley, ppd. TBA

22-at North Clarion;69-38 W

23-at DuBois CC, ppd. TBA

25-at Punxsutawney, ppd. TBA

27-Union;58-34 W

29-at C-L;79-49 W

February

1-Brockway, ppd. to March 3

3-Cranberry;79-48 W

5-at Clarion;67-82 L

6-at Sheffield;70-37 W

8-at DuBois CC;50-46 W

9-at Karns City;45-73 L

10-at Laurel;60-52 W

12-Moniteau;69-29 W

17-at Keystone

18-Erie First

19-Clarion

22-at Forest Area, Marienville

23-North Clarion

24-at Moniteau

26-at Cranberry

March

1-Venango Catholic

3-Brockway

Varsity games follow junior varsity at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

January

15-Punxsutawney;48-59 L

18-at Oil City;63-12 W

19-at A-C Valley;54-27 W

27-at Union;53-35 W

29-Clarion-Limestone;69-40 W

30-at Laurel;46-57 L

February

2-at Cranberry;64-30 W

4-at Punxsutawney;49-75 L

5-Clarion;52-22 W

Latest Videos

8-Karns City;49-41 W

12-at Moniteau;59-56 W

13-Indiana;47-63 L

15-at Shenango, ppd. TBA

17-Keystone

18-at Brockway

19-at Karns City

22-Forest Area

24-at Clarion

25-Cranberry

27-Moniteau, 1 p.m.

March

1-at Keystone

2-at Venango Catholic

Games start with JV at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Union

BOYS BASKETBALL

January

12-at Moniteau;51-68 L

14-Keystone;39-60 L

16-at North Clarion;55-37 W

18-Venango Cath.;68-42 W

20-at Clarion;28-62 L

22-Cranberry;47-24 W

27-at Redbank Valley;34-58 L

29-Karns City;40-64 L

February

3-DuBois CC, ppd. to Feb. 16

5-at C-L;62-56 W

6-at Mercer;52-54 L

9-Forest Area;67-30 W

12-at A-C Valley;42-47 L

16-DuBois CC;57-54 W

17-North Clarion

19-A-C Valley

24-at Karns City

26-at Venango Cath.

March

1-at Forest Area

Games start with JV at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted

GIRLS BASKETBALL

January

11-North Clarion;41-47 L

13-Moniteau;42-59 L

15-at Keystone;25-49 L

19-Clarion;35-36 L

22-Cranberry;40-11 W

25-Curwensville, ppd. TBA

27-Redbank Valley;35-53 L

29-at Karns City;44-40 OT W

February

2-at Venango Cath.;54-57 L

5-C-L;57-56 W

6-at Mercer;48-40 W

8-Cranberry;23-36 L

10-at Forest Area;47-19 W

12-A-C Valley;29-28 W

16-at North Clarion;41-40 W

19-at A-C Valley

24-Karns City

26-Venango Catholic

March

1-Forest Area

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos