REDBANK VALLEY
BASEBALL
March
29-at Keystone, ppd. to April 27
30-at C-L;13-5 W
April
6-Karns City;6-4 W
8-Union;10-0 (5) W
12-at A-C Valley, ppd. to April 30
13-at Forest Area;11-0 (5) W
14-Keystone;11-1 (5) W
19-Brookville;1-17 L
20-at Moniteau, canceled
22-Forest Area, ppd. to May 3
23-Clarion;6-5 W
26-C-L;3-6 L
27-at Keystone;17-6 W
29-Moniteau, ppd. to May 19
30-at A-C Valley, ppd. to May 5
May
3-Forest Area, ppd. to May 7
4-at Clarion, ppd. to May 11
5-at A-C Valley, ppd. to May 8
6-at Cranberry;8-5 W
6-at Cranberry;5-4 W
7-Forest Area, ppd. to May 18
8-at A-C Valley (Butler);11-2 W
11-at Clarion;0-2 L
12-at Karns City (Butler), 5:30 p.m.
14-Brockway, 4 p.m.
17-at Union, 4 p.m.
18-Forest Area
19-Moniteau
— Games begin at 4:15 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
SOFTBALL
March
29-at Keystone, ppd. to April 27
30-C-L;6-8 L
April
6-Karns City;0-14 (5) L
7-Marion Center;2-12 (6) L
8-Union;11-0 (5) W
12-at A-C Valley;25-6 (5) W
13-at Forest Area;7-9 L
14-Keystone;3-14 (6) L
19-Brookville;19-8 (6) W
22-Forest Area, ppd. to May 11
23-Clarion;13-9 W
26-at C-L;7-17 (6) L
27-at Keystone;6-8 L
29-Moniteau, ppd. to May 13
May
4-at Clarion, ppd. to May 5
5-at Clarion;5-15 (6) L
6-at Cranberry;2-5 L
8-Cranberry, ppd. TBA
10-DuBois CC, canceled
11-Forest Area;17-18 L
13-Moniteau
14-Brockway
18-at Union, 4 p.m.
19-at Karns City, 6 p.m.
— Games begin at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted
TRACK AND FIELD
BOYS
March
31-Union;80-59 W
April
7-at Keystone;75-75 T
13-at C-L;84-61 W
15-Moniteau;62-88 L
17-at Union Mini-Meet
22-at Johnsonburg, canceled
24-at Punxsutawney Mini-Meet
28-at Cranberry;88-61 W
May
1-Union, C-L and Punxsutawney
4-North Clarion/Clarion;83-67 W
6-A-C Valley;105-41 W
11-at Karns City;73-77 L
13-Host Invitational, 3 p.m.
— Meets begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
GIRLS
March
31-Union;102-45 W
April
7-at Keystone;102-43 W
13-at C-L;91-59 W
15-Moniteau;61-89 L
17-at Union Mini-Meet
22-at Johnsonburg, canceled
24-at Punxsutawney Mini-Meet
28-at Cranberry;89.33-59.67 W
May
1-Union, C-L and Punxsutawney
4-North Clarion/Clarion;80-70 W
6-A-C Valley;112-33 W
11-at Karns City;79-71 W
13-Host Invitational, 3 p.m.
— Meets begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
UNION
BASEBALL
April
6-Moniteau;2-13 L
7-at Kane;2-12 (6) L
8-at Redbank Valley;0-10 (5) L
12-Karns City, ppd. to May 4
14-A-C Valley;5-16 (6) L
20-at Keystone;2-11 L
22-C-L;6-8 L
28-at Forest Area;10-5 W
29-Clarion, ppd. to May 6
May
3-C-L, ppd. TBA
4-Karns City, ppd. to May 19
6-at Clarion (DH);2-11 L
6-at Clarion;5-17 (4) L
10-Cranberry, ppd. to May 18
13-Forest Area
14-Keystone
17-Redbank Valley
18-Cranberry
19-at Karns City (Butler), 7:30 p.m.
— Games begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
SOFTBALL
March
31-Kane, ppd. to May 17
April
6-Moniteau;1-24 (5) L
8-at Redbank Valley;0-11 (5) L
12-Karns City, ppd. to April 24
14-A-C Valley;3-21 (5) L
20-at Keystone;2-12 L
22-C-L;2-17 (5) L
24-at Karns City;2-10 L
24-Karns City (at KC);0-16 (3) L
27-Clarion;3-18 (5) L
28-at Forest Area;9-19 (6) L
May
5-at C-L, ppd. TBA
6-at Clarion;1-16 (3) L
7-at Kane, ppd. TBA
11-Cranberry;0-16 (5) L
13-Forest Area
14-Keystone
17-Kane
— Games begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
TRACK AND FIELD
BOYS
March
30-at Redbank Valley;59-80 L
April
7-North Clarion/Clarion;68-77 L
13-Moniteau;45-105 L
15-at Keystone;L
17-Host Mini-Meet, 10 a.m.
21-Karns City, ppd. to April 28
24-Host Mini-Meet
28-at C-L;55-90 L
28-Karns City (at C-L);44-105 L
May
1-at Redbank Valley Mini-Meet
6-at Cranberry, 4:30 p.m.
11-A-C Valley
— Meets begin at 3:45 unless otherwise noted
GIRLS
March
30-at Redbank Valley;45-102 L
April
7-North Clarion/Clarion;45.5-102.5 L
13-Moniteau;43-104 L
15-at Keystone;L
17-Host Mini-Meet
21-Karns City, ppd. to April 28
24-at Brookville Mini-Meet, 3:45 p.m.
28-at C-L;51.5-91.5 L
28-Karns City (at C-L);40-105 L
May
1-at Redbank Valley Mini-Meet
6-at Cranberry, 4:30 p.m.
11-A-C Valley
— Meets begin at 3:45 unless otherwise noted