All five Redbank Valley and Union winter sports teams are in action this weekend, starting Friday. Here’s a closer look at the who, what and wheres for all four basketball teams and the Redbank Valley wrestlers:
BULLDOGS HOSTING TIP-OFF TOURNEY — The Redbank Valley boys’ basketball team has its tip-off tournament starting Friday night.
First-round matchups have the Bulldogs facing Youngsville at 7:30 p.m. with Slippery Rock facing West Shamokin starting at 6 p.m.
A corresponding junior varsity tournament with the same matchups will be held in the auxiliary gymnasium with flipping of the times, the Bulldogs playing Youngsville first at 6 p.m.
Saturday, the varsity consolation and final games are also set for 6 and 7:30 p.m. Both junior varsity games will go simultaneously at 4:30 p.m. in both teams, the championship game going in the main gymnasium.
Next week, the Bulldogs host Karns City and Cranberry Wednesday and Friday.
WRESTLERS HEADING TO HICKORY INVITE — The Bulldogs head to Hermitage to defend their tournament title.
It’s a 24-team invitational with the Bulldogs, Port Allegany, Ridgway, Sheffield, Kane and Coudersport among the District 9 teams in the field. Last year, the Bulldogs, Kane and Port Allegany finished 1-2-3 in the team standings.
Two of the Bulldogs’ three champs are back with Ridge Cook and Aiden Gardner, who won at 106 and 220 pounds respectively. Other placewinners back for the Bulldogs are Trenten Rupp (6th at 113), Ethan Wiant (3rd at 132), Kris Shaffer (7th at 145) and Hudson Martz (7th at 182).
Wrestling begins Friday at 4 p.m. with Saturday’s action beginning at 9 a.m. The place matches for seventh and eighth are tentatively scheduled for 3 p.m. with the rest of the place finals starting after 5 p.m.
UNION HOSTS TWO TIP-OFF CLASSICS — Both tournaments are pre-set scheduled for both days.
Friday, the Union girls face Commodore Perry at 6 p.m. with the boys also playing Commodore Perry at 7:30 p.m. Earlier, the Ridgway and Reynolds girls play at 3 p.m. while the Maplewood and Moniteau boys meet at 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, the Union boys play Maplewood at 4 p.m. while the girls face Reynolds at 6 p.m. Earlier, the Commodore Perry boys play Moniteau at noon and the girls face Ridgway at 2 p.m.
Last year, the Damsels went 2-0 with wins over Reynolds in double-overtime and Commodore Perry while the Knights lost to Maplewood and beat Commodore Perry.
LADY BULLDOGS HEADED TO FRANKLIN — It’s a new trip for the Lady Bulldogs basketball team as it travels to the Elks Tip-Off Tournament.
The Lady Bulldogs open with host Franklin at 7 p.m. while the other first-round matchup has Iroquois playing Conneaut at 4 p.m.
Franklin was 0-22 last year.
Saturday’s schedule has the consolation game scheduled for 2:30 p.m. with the championship game scheduled for 5:30 p.m.