SHARON — The Redbank Valley Bulldogs wrestling season is over.
Last Saturday’s Northwest Regional Tournament at Sharon High School has been a traditional sending-off spot for state qualifiers, but not in the year of the COVID.
This year, only the top three finishers in each of the 13 weight classes advanced beyond Sharon, and not to the PIAA Class 2A Championships in Hershey. Instead, they’ll converge on Indiana University of Pa.’s Kovalchick Center for another postseason round, called the Western Super Regional.
There, the top four finishers out of an eight-man bracket that also includes the top five finishers from last weekend’s Class 2A Southwest Regional that includes the WPIAL and Districts 5 and 6 will head to the one-day state tournament in Hershey on March 12.
So not even regional champions could comfortably celebrate their accomplishments.
In all, just six District 9 wrestlers head to IUP this Saturday as Brookville’s Nathan Taylor, and Johnsonburg’s Nolan Shaffer and Cole Casilio won titles. Port Allegany’s Braedon Johnson, Kane’s Luke Ely and Brookville’s Owen Reinsel were runners-up.
In the third-place bout for the final Super Regional spot, District 9 had 10 wrestlers come up empty, including four Bulldogs in seniors Kobe Bonanno and Aiden Gardner, junior Ridge Cook and sophomore Cole Bish.
It left Bulldogs head coach Mike Kundick with an empty feeling after the trip to Sharon. Normally, he’d have those four fourth-placers headed to states.
“I’m just upset for the kids,” Kundick said. “They’re never going to get the experience of going to states, Kobe did last year, but they’re not going to get to experience that state atmosphere and COVID just took it away from them really. They took most of the year away.”
While Kundick knew this was all coming with reduced schedules for a weekend tournament, he wasn’t thrilled with it anyway.
“Pennsylvania is one of the top wrestling states in the country and here we are, you’re one of the top 20 in the state and you don’t get to go to states to prove it. It just doesn’t seem right,” Kundick said.
With the individual portion of the season definitely over for the Bulldogs, the dual team tournament hasn’t been finished and at the District 9 level, the tentative schedule was for the D9 tournament to be wrestled March 20 with the champion advancing to the state tournament starting the following week.
However, even though the Bulldogs qualified for a semifinal setup with a third-place finish at districts in Clearfield, Kundick indicated that they will not be participating. The spring preseason will be well under way by then and he didn’t feel it was worth trying to hold his team over in that situation.
“We have too many guys in track and baseball,” Kundick said. “Had we done the dual tournament when we usually did, we would’ve definitely entered even though we wouldn’t have been wrestling for very long at that point after the re-start.”
So the dual season ends at 8-1 and the Bulldogs, although the year is uniquely set up this year, don’t send at least one state qualifier to Hershey for the first time since 2017.
BONANNO a returning state qualifier who went into Sharon ranked No. 24 by papowerwrestling.com with three others ranked in the top 10, came the closest to advancing.
Bonanno was pinned by Reynolds’ Guy Rocco John-Daniello in overtime of their opening bout, but two wins in the consolations — a pin of Greenville’s Zach Nesvich and a 3-1 win over No. 21 Xavier Reyda of Corry — he got yet another shot at John-Daniello, who beat Bonanno twice at regionals last year.
Their battle for third nearly went the maximum time allowed. John-Daniello escaped in the second and Bonanno escaped in the third for a 1-1 tie through regulation.
Neither took each other down in the 60-second sudden death takedown period, then Bonanno escaped followed by John-Daniello in the 30-second rideout periods.
Since John-Daniello scored first, he had choice on position for the final 30-second rideout time to decide the winner in the “ultimate tiebreaker” period.
John-Daniello chose down and Bonanno was able to control him into the waning seconds before Bonanno was called for an illegal interlocking penalty with just six seconds remaining.
Kundick, who watched the bout on video later, confirmed the call was correct.
“Kobe wrestled a great match and he did the first time went it went into overtime,” Kundick said. “He’s controlling him the whole time at the end in the second bout and under nine seconds left and to lose on the penalty point, that’s tough.
“You give Kobe an opportunity to win at the state tournament and he has a good weekend, who knows what could happen?”
Bonanno finished the season 11-6 and his career with a 61-37 mark.
GARDNER wound up losing twice to District 10 third-placer Trevor Tursky, a senior from Conneaut Area who went into the weekend ranked No. 11 in the state. Gardner was No. 21
In the quarterfinal opener at 215, Turksy beat Gardner 3-1. That put Gardner in the consolations where he won two straight. He decisioned Slippery Rock’s No. 23 Tony Pilosi, 5-3, to get a rematch with Brookville’s D9 champion Bryce Rafferty.
Gardner, who lost 8-4 to the No. 18 Rafferty in the D9 finals, turned the tables with a satisfying 3-1 decision to get a rematch with Tursky.
In the bout for third, Gardner was up 1-0 going into the third with a second-period escape, but Tursky escaped and managed two takedowns in the final 1:14 sandwiched around another Gardner escape for a 5-2 win.
“Gardner wrestled good and he didn’t make the mistakes he made in the district finals against Rafferty,” Kundick said.
The shortened season likely cost Gardner 100 wins as he finished the season 13-3 and his career 88-27.
BISH AND COOK followed a similar path as Gardner. Bish lost his first bout to D10 runner-up Chase Bell of Reynolds in an 8-3 decision at 113.
In the consolations, Bish avenged a district semifinal loss to eventual D9 champion Jacob Carfley by knocking the Curwensville junior out of regionals with a 2-1 decision. Bish led 2-0 going into the third period and gave up a late escape to set the final score.
Bish then advanced to the consolation final with a 5-4 win over Conneaut’s Kyle Lantz. Then in the third-place bout, Fort LeBoeuf’s Jake Bennett ended Bish’s season with a 6-2 decision.
Bish’s season ended at 11-5. He’s 39-12 going into his junior year.
Cook, ranked No. 22, dropped a 12-2 major decision in his 120 opener to D10 runner-up and No. 15 Jo-Jo Przybycien of Fort LeBoeuf.
Cook’s first consolation bout was a second period pin of Hickory’s Timmy Krivosh, setting up a rematch from districts with D9 runner-up and No. 17 Chase Weimer of Port Allegany.
Cook, who was pinned by Weimer at districts, got revenge with a 6-2 decision. Then in another matchup with Przybycien, Cook’s season ended with a 9-1 loss.
“Ridge came back and beat Weimer who got him last week and that was huge,” Kundick said. “We had a lot of good things happen and we should’ve been really excited about this week coming because we’d be going to states. The same thing with Cole beating Carfley.
“Ridge and Cole will get another opportunity, but you know, you might never get that chance again and don’t know what’s going to happen. I just can’t get it out of my mind. It’s driving me nuts right now. We should be leaving Wednesday morning for Hershey to enter a 20-man bracket and we’re not going anywhere.”
Cook’s season finished at 14-3. He’s 64-26 going into his senior year.
THE OTHER TWO BULLDOGS who went to Hershey, D9 champion Trenten Rupp and runner-up Hudson Martz, both seniors, were both 0-2.
The No. 20 Rupp, at 132, was majored 10-0 by Hickory’s No. 19 Cody Miller in their opener. Rupp then dropped a 12-7 decision to D9 third-placer Rayce Milliard of Johnsonburg.
Rupp’s season ended at 11-3 and career at 74-38.
Martz, at 189, had No. 13 Cole Toy of Reynolds on his back briefly in their opener but Toy turned the tables and pinned Martz in the second period.
Martz was then pinned in 27 seconds by Union City’s Nick Kaday, ending his year at 8-4 and career at 59-44.
“Hudson tried a couple throws and didn’t get them and it didn’t happen for him,” Kundick said. “Trenten just wasn’t on and I felt so bad for him. He’s been a great leader and two-time district champion, that puts you among the elite wrestlers.”