BUTLER — Opening in the preliminary round of the District 9 Class 2A playoffs, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs baseball team ran into a buzz-saw Tuesday at Kelly Automotive Park.
The No. 6-seeded Bulldogs were routed in three innings, 17-2, via the 15-Run Rule by No. 3 seed Karns City. The Gremlins avenged an 11-1 loss to the Bulldogs in six innings back at Redbank Valley Municipal Park in the Bulldogs’ season-opener.
While Bulldogs’ season ended at 7-7, the Gremlins take a 10-6 record into Thursday’s semifinals against arch-rival and No. 2 seed Moniteau, which advanced with a 9-3 win over Cranberry in the second game in Butler.
On the other side of the bracket, it’ll be No. 4 seed Johnsonburg facing top-seeded Coudersport, which had a bye. The Rams advanced with a 5-3 win over No. 5 seed Brockway.
Things started out well enough for the Bulldogs with two runs in the top of the first inning as Nick Smith singled and scored on Hunter Buzard’s triple. Blaney Brooks then singled home Buzard.
The only other hit off Karns City starter Steve O’Donnell was a single from Brooks. O’Donnell struck out two and walked one in his three innings, needing 53 pitches.
Karns City, meanwhile, took control of the game right off the bat in the bottom of the first with five runs. The Gremlins added four more runs in the second and ended the game via the 15-Run Rule by scoring eight runs with one out.
The Gremlins banged out 15 hits off four Bulldogs pitchers — Bryson Bain, Smith, Brooks and Kobe Bonanno — who only walked three while the Bulldogs’ defense committed just two errors.
Cameron Blair had three hits and drove in four runs with a double and triple. O’Donnell, Jake Weckerly, Tye Belles, Josh Wimer and Connor Hutchinson each had two hits with a double.
In last week’s season-finale for Union:
THURSDAY, May 16
A-C Valley 10, Union 3
At Rimersburg in the Knights’ season finale, the visiting Falcons led 3-0 going into the top of the sixth inning before scoring six runs and adding their final run in the seventh.
All three Union runs came in the sixth as the Knights’ season ended at 5-10.
Luke Bowser, Karter Vogle and Luke Salvo each had two hits for the Knights with Vogle driving in two runs and Clayton Marsh doubling.
Reice Saylor and Bowser shared pitching duties against the Falcons, who had five hits and worked the Union throwers for 10 walks.