NEW BETHLEHEM — Seven more entries, six of them individuals with one team, will be added to the new Redbank Valley Sports Hall of Fame.
Redbank Valley Booster Club Vice President and Hall of Fame Chairman Matt Darr announced the second group to join the Hall, the Class of 2019, on Tuesday.
Former Lady Bulldogs basketball coach Ernie Black, Angie (Shirey) Darr, Sarge Hinderliter, David Shaffer, Mike Maslar, Michelle (Johnston) Drzal and the 1992-93 Lady Bulldogs basketball team as the annual team entry to the Hall.
That group joins last year’s first class of 2018 that included longtime coaches Ben Kundick Sr. and Dave Moore, state wrestling champions Johnathan Brothers and Mike Huffman, and Tristan Rankin Best and Alyssa Shirey.
The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be Sept. 14 at Trinity Hall in Hawthorn with doors opening at 5 p.m. and dinner following at 6 p.m. Tickets can be obtained starting Monday by calling Matt Darr at 814-227-8759 or purchasing in the main office.
This year’s class will be introduced at halftime of the Bulldogs’ football game against Sheffield on Sept. 13.
— Coach Ernie Black inherited a Lady Bulldogs basketball program that had won 11 games in six years prior to his tenure and coached the Lady Bulldogs to league titles in 1992-93 and 93-94 along with District 9 titles those same years.
— Angie (Shirey) Darr (Class of 1993) was a standout track and field athlete in the early 1990s, winning six district titles in her four seasons and helping the 4x800 relay with Drzal finish second at states in 1993.
— Michelle (Johnston) Drzal (Class of 1994) was a standout in basketball and track and field. She won four D9 titles in track along with the runner-up 4x800 relay finish with Darr in 1993. In basketball, she scored 1,148 career points and owns the school record for assists and steals.
— Sarge Hinderliter (Class of 1968) won the D9 title in the shot put in 1968 and still holds the school record in that event 51 years later. He held the discus school record for 39 years until the mark was broken in 2007. He was a three-year starter in football.
— David Shaffer (Class of 1980) was a standout in basketball and football, leading the Bulldogs to a D9 basketball title in 1980. He was a three-year starter and Clarion County League MVP in 1980. He was a two-time all-conference quarterback for the football team.
— Mike Maslar earns the nod as a coach and special contributor. Teaching science at Redbank Valley for over 30 years, he also was a track and field coach for over 15 years and started the cross country team and coached that program for over 10 years. Currently a contributor to the Leader-Vindicator, Maslar is a fixture at school events, not just sports and not only home games, and provides photos for the athletes he shoots at no cost.
The 1992-93 Lady Bulldogs basketball team also gets in. Coached by Ernie Black, the squad won the program’s first-ever Clarion County League and District 9 titles, reaching the state quarterfinals.