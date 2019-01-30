DuBOIS — After dropping a close 33-28 loss to top-seeded Brookville in early January, the No. 2-seeded Redbank Valley Bulldogs wrestlers head to DuBois Area High School for the District 9 Class 2A dual meet tournament.
It’s a five-team field. Weather-permitting, the preliminary round bout featuring No. 5 Johnsonburg at No. 4 Brockway is set for Thursday with the winner taking on the Raiders in the semifinals at 12:15 p.m. The other semifinal held at the same time has the Bulldogs facing No. 3 Port Allegany.
The semifinal winners advance to the finals at approximately 2:45 p.m.
The 16-1 Bulldogs beat both Brockway (35-28) and Johnsonburg (53-18) while Brockway (9-4 going into Tuesday’s match at home against DuBois) lost to Port Allegany (40-23) in December and topped Johnsonburg (53-20). The Gators are scheduled to visit Cameron County Wednesday while the Bulldogs visit Sharon Friday.
The Raiders haven’t lost to a District 9 foe on the mat since the last time a non-Brookville team won a dual title back in 2013 when the eventual champion Bulldogs edged the Raiders 33-29.
The Raiders (14-2), still ranked No. 8 in the state by papowerwrestling.com, were 3-0 against the playoff field during the season — a tight win over the Bulldogs back on Jan. 3 where Tanner LaBenne’s pin of Kobe Bonanno at 220 keyed the win in New Bethlehem, a 38-22 win over Brockway at home one week later on Jan. 10 and then a 51-11 romp over Johnsonburg Jan. 22.
Here are some other odds and ends previewing the dual meet playoffs:
WHO ADVANCES — Only the champion, to the PIAA first round held at the Giant Center in Hershey. The D9 representative opens with the District 2 champion next Thursday.
RANKED WRESTLERS — According to last week’s Class 2A rankings from papowerwrestling.com, 13 wrestlers from the playoff teams were listed:
106 — Owen Reinsel, Brookville, 15th
113 — Bryent Johnson, Port Allegany, 9th
120 — Mason Songer, Redbank Valley, 16th; Reese Vollmer, Port Allegany, 18th.
126 — Anthony Glasl, Brockway, 14th; Braedon Johnson, Port Allegany, 20th; Brayden Altobelli, Redbank Valley, 21st.
132 — Ethan Wiant, Redbank Valley, 22nd.
138 — None ranked.
145 — Isaac Smoker, Port Allegany, 15th.
152-160-170-182 — None ranked.
195 — Garrett McClintick, Brockway, 10th; Aiden Gardner, Redbank Valley, 19th; Justin Young, Port Allegany, 20th.
HWT — Colby Whitehill, Brookville, 4th.
CLASS 3A TOURNEY ALSO AT DUBOIS — Six teams are in the field in the Class 3A District 4-9 Tournament also being wrestled at DuBois on Saturday. The first round start at 11 a.m. with Cranberry vs. Clearfield and Shikellamy vs. Williamsport. DuBois and Selinsgrove get byes into the semifinals that are set for approximately 1:30 p.m. and the finals follow Class 2A at around 4 p.m.
PAST D9 CHAMPS — A year-by-year D9 Class AA champions list is below:
2018-Brookville 51, Brockway 18
2017-Brookville 67, Coudersport 6
2016-Brookville 53, Redbank Valley 14
2015-Brookville 56, Redbank Valley 11
2014-Brookville 39, Redbank Valley 26
2013-Redbank Valley 33, Brookville 29
2012-Brookville 36, Ridgway 33
2011-Ridgway 32, Brookville 29
2010-Ridgway 53, Port Allegany 12
2009-Ridgway 46, Port Allegany 12
2008-Ridgway 42, Port Allegany 20
2007-Ridgway 42, Redbank Valley 19
2006-Port Allegany 36, Ridgway 24
2005-Port Allegany 43, Ridgway 29
2004-Brookville 38, Ridgway 33
2003-Brockway 37, Brookville 30
2002-Brockway 41, Ridgway 21
2001-Brookville 38, Clarion 24
2000-Ridgway 32, Brookville 20
1999-Brookville (state champions) 34, Ridgway 17
