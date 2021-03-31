NEW BETHLEHEM — For Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs softball head coach John Sayers, it’s like it is for everyone else in spring sports.
It’s great to have a season.
The Lady Bulldogs were denied a 2020 campaign like the rest of the teams in Pennsylvania. They had a squad featuring just one senior coming off an 11-6 season, losing in the District 9 Class 2A Championship game to Cranberry.
Sayers, entering his 17th year, now has a 17-player roster featuring 10 seniors. So there’s still lots of experience returning, minus the one year of course.
“It’s good to back out,” Sayers said before his team’s opener Tuesday at home against C-L. “We went to DuBois last fall and played fall ball and we were just glad to get playing again. “We had 18 or 19 girls playing in the fall along with the younger Junior Little League in New Bethlehem, those girls played in a JV league in DuBois, so they got some experience. Our numbers are down a little bit that what they’ve been in the past.”
With 10 seniors, the rebuilding is coming, but the experience is here right now. Senior Brooke Holben, who threw 16 varsity innings as a sophomore while also hitting .385, is the No. 1 pitcher.
“Brooke put a lot of work in last summer and threw for me once a week, so she’s put in the work,” Sayers said. “She doesn’t have a lot of speed, but she has a pretty nasty slider with a drop ball and I think she’s bought into the fact that she’s a No. 1 now.”
Seniors Elaina Miller and Brynn Rearick will back up Holben in the circle.
Senior Teja Hageter moves from right field to be the catcher. She was an All-KSAC outfielder two years ago after hitting .447.
Miller starts at first base with junior Samantha Evans stepping in to second base. Rearick, also an All-KSAC player after hitting .464 in 2019, anchors the infield at shortstop. Senior Savanna Boyer will start at third.
In the outfield, Gabby Dinger is in center field while also batting leadoff with three players sharing time in left and right field — seniors Trista Bowser, Kia Sage and Trinity Weckerly.
It’ll be Dinger, Miller, Rearick, Holben, Hageter and Bowser at the top of the order.
And it’s an experienced mix of players who Sayers thinks the group can put together a strong season.
“I told them the other night that there’s one thing that stands in our way for being really successful this year and it’s us,” he said. “It’s our attitude and how we carry ourselves and play ball. I think we’ve always thought this is a good hitting team, so if we hit and play defense, we’ll be fine. Brooke won’t strike a lot of people out, she’s going to need to move the ball around and we have to play defense.”
On Sayers’ staff is Lee Miller, Mike Rearick, Morgan Toth and Rob Hageter.
ROSTER
Seniors: Elaina Miller, Brynn Rearick, Brooke Holben, Gabby Dinger, Kia Sage, Trista Bowser, Trinity Weckerly, Brooke Smith, Savanna Boyer, Teja Hageter.
Juniors: Samantha Evans, LeighAnn Hetrick.
Sophomores: Josie Neiswonger, Paytin Polka.
Freshmen: Nevada Boyer, Sammy Bowser, Neveah Martin.
SCHEDULE
March
29-at Keystone, ppd. TBA
30-C-L
April
6-Karns City
7-Marion Center
8-Union
12-at A-C Valley, 4 p.m.
14-Keystone
15-at Forest Area, Tionesta
19-Brookville
20-at Moniteau, 4 p..m
22-Forest Area
23-Clarion
26-at C-L, 4:15 p.m.
29-Moniteau
May
4-at Clarion
6-at Cranberry, 4:15 p.m.
10-DuBois
14-Brockway
17-at Union, 4 p.m.
19-at Karns City, 6 p.m.
— Games begin at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted