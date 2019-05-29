Redbank Valley will send five players and Union/AC Valley will add two more for the the 4th annual Frank Varischetti All-Star game in Brockway on June 28.
Hunter Martz, Hunter Wiles, Keaton Kahle, Blaney Brooks and Travis Crawford will represent the Bulldogs while Joe Dehart and Chase Kline represent the Falcon-Knights
Seniors from the Class of 2019 are selected by the votes of head coaches from what were formerly the Allegheny Mountain League and Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference.
The AML and KSAC combined into the three-division District 9 League last fall, but the Frank Varischetti All-Star game will retain the AML-KSAC matchup that has been featured since the first game in 2016.
“We inquired of coaches, players and fans about changing the alignments, and the overriding sentiment was ‘Keep it the way it is,’” Game Manager Nick Hoffman said. “The players have told us how much they enjoy teaming up with their former rivals, and from the chemistry that develops in a week of practice, it’s obvious how much fun they are having. We are not going to tamper with that.”
The AML squad includes players from Bradford, Brockway, Curwensville, Elk County Catholic, Kane, Ridgway, Cameron County, Coudersport, Otto-Eldred and Smethport.
The KSAC team has players from Brookville, Clarion, Karns City, Moniteau, Punxsutawney, St Marys, Clarion-Limestone, Redbank Valley and Union/AC Valley.
Adam Jack of Smethport, the AML North Small School Coach of the Year who led the Hubbers to an 11-1 season, will coach the AML team.
Dave Eggleton of Clarion-Limestone, the District 9 South Small School Coach of the Year who led the Little Lions to a 9-3 record, is the KSAC’s head coach.
The AML won last year’s contest, 40-14, and leads the series, 3-0.
The Frank Varischetti Foundation, with support from the Brockway Gridiron Association and the Brockway Area School District, is hosting the event. In addition to showcasing the best football talent in District 9, $1,000 scholarships will be awarded by Game Sponsors to several players at halftime.
The game kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday, June 28, and coincides with Brockway’s annual Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration. Tickets are $5 for adults and $2 for children.
The rosters for this year’s game include:
AML
Bradford: Donny Pattison, Jaron Ambrose and Nathan Gehm; Brockway: Leyton Mangiantini, Peter Downer, Garrett McClintick, Tyler Serafini and Zana Puhala; Cameron County: Devin Geitner; Coudersport: Stephen Kelly, Mason Klesa and Wyatte Osborne; Curwensville: Avery Francisco and Noah VonGunden; Elk County Catholic: Hunter Cashmer, Ben Sherry, Alex Breindel and Ryan Fritz; Otto-Eldred: Chris Connelly, Charles “Trey” Lee and Chase Sebastian; Ridgway: Evan Furlong, Daunte Allegretto, Chase Pontious, Parker Rohr and Isaac Schloder; Smethport: Blake Kinner, Nathan Hollowell, Bradley LaFleur and Grant Ognen.
KSAC
Brookville: Bryan Dworek and Cabe Park; Clarion: Archer Mills, Nick Porciello, Sam Minich, Logan Minich and Camden Boggess; Clarion-Limestone: Ayden Wiles, Jim Gunning, Matt Coleman, Drew Beichner and David Wiles; Karns City: Hunter Jones, Bradon Bastian, Madden McMillen and Stephen Covington; Moniteau: James Parenti, Bobby Mathews and Chance Nagy; Punxsutawney: Dylan Ishman, Carter Newcome and Alex Gianvito; Redbank Valley: Keaton Kahle, Hunter Martz, Hunter Wiles, Blaney Brooks and Travis Crawford; St. Marys: Alex Agosti; Union/AC Valley: Joe Dehart and Chase Kline.