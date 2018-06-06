NEW BETHLEHEM — Six individuals and one team are part of the inaugural Redbank Valley Sports Hall of Fame. The inductees will be presented at halftime of the Sept. 7 varsity football game against Otto-Eldred with the ceremony the following night at Trinity Hall.
The event, sponsored by the Redbank Valley Boosters, has a guest speaker for the event in former NCAA wrestling champion and current American University head coach Teague Moore.
The North Allegheny native won a PIAA title before winning an NCAA title at Oklahoma State in 1998. He was Clarion University’s head coach from 2006 to 2011 before landing at American where he’s been since his stint with the Golden Eagles.
Tickets for the banquet are $40 and can be purchased this Sunday at Art in the Park, at Redbank Valley High School, Meet the Bulldog Night in August or by calling Hall of Fame chairperson Matt Darr at 814-227-8759.
The inaugural Class of 2018 includes two coaches/contributors, two male athletes, two female athletes and one team:
— Coach/Contributor: Ben Kundick. He finished his 22-year varsity wrestling coaching career in 1993 with a 207-73-1 record. He coached 35 district champions, eight regional champions and eight state medalists including the team’s first-ever state champion Mike Huffman in 1982. Three Bulldogs teams won district titles under Kundick in 1976, 1977 and 1981, and finished second in the team standings 10 time. He was named Class AA Coach of the Year twice in 1982 and 1993.
— Coach/Contributor: Dave Moore. He coached the Bulldogs varsity football team 19 seasons from 1979 to 1997, compiling a 118-51-5 mark with one Little 12 Conference title in 1984, two Little 12 Conference crowns in 1984-85, three straight KSAC titles from 1994-96 and three district titles in 1991, 1992 and 1996. He was a three-time conference Coach of the Year in 1979, 1987 and 1992 and his Bulldogs won 27 straight KSAC games during their three-peat run. He also coached the Lady Bulldogs basketball team for 10 seasons from 1995-2005, going 136-85 with a district title in 1997 and a KSAC Coach of the Year honor the same season.
— Male Athlete: Mike Huffman. Coached by Kundick, Huffman was the Bulldogs’ first state wrestling champion in 1982 when he went 32-1-1 on his way to the 132-pound title. Huffman finished his four-year varsity career with an 84-15-1 mark.
— Male Athlete: Johnathan Brothers. He was the Bulldogs’ second state champion at 160 pounds, going 39-1 in 2008 and finished his career with the team’s most career wins, compiling a 132-25 record. He won two district titles in 2007-08, finishing fifth in the state in 2007. He was the first Bulldog to be invited to wrestle in the Dapper Dan Classic in Pittsburgh following the 2008 season.
— Female Athlete: Tristan Rankin Best. She owns two team track and field records in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs, setting both marks her senior year in 2006. She won the district title in the 3,200 in 2005 and 2006 and was a first-team KSAC selection in the 3,200 in 2006. She was also a state qualifier in cross country.
— Female Athlete: Alyssa Shirey. She was a two-time KSAC MVP and four-time first-team all-conference catcher for the Lady Bulldogs softball team from 2003-06. She won MVP awards her junior and senior years, leading the Lady Bulldogs to the Class AA Championship game in 2006. She also played four years of basketball and three years of soccer, also playing volleyball her senior year and earned a third-team KSAC honor.
— Team: 1966 Bulldogs baseball. The Bulldogs went unbeaten under head coach Don Burkett.
