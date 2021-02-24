It’s a bit different this year post-districts when it comes to the wrestling postseason.
It’s still off to Sharon High School for the District 9 regional qualifiers, although the top three from each of the 13 weight classes and not four as recent years. This year, there’s an extra layer of qualifying for states, so it’s the top four finishers at Sharon getting a trip to Super Regionals March 6.
The Super Regional site is Indiana University of Pa’s Kovalchick Center and from there, the top four head to states to form an eight-man bracket at Hershey for a one-day battle on March 12.
The Redbank Valley Bulldogs have seven making the trip this year and their pairings and outlook are listed below by weight class. District 10 makes up 5/8 of each of the brackets.
Saturday’s schedule begins with quarterfinals, or opening round action at 9:30 a.m. The semifinals and opening around of consolations begin around 11:45 a.m. with the consolation semifinals set for roughly 2 p.m.
The parade of champions is around 3:15 p.m. with place bouts going on two mats simultaneously beginning at 3:30 p.m.
Listed below are wrestler, district finish and record:
106 pounds: Daniel Evans, Fr. (D9-3, 9-3)
He opens with No. 3-ranked Louie Gill (22-3) of Hickory, a freshman who lost in the D10 final. Using the papowerwrestling.com rankings going into districts, there are five wrestlers ranked in the top 11 in this bracket with Brookville’s Cayden Walter at No. 2, Gill, No. 4 Hunter Robison of Saegertown, No. 6 Lucas Munsee of Corry and No. 11 Hunter Gould of Conneaut. D9 champion Weston Pisarchick, who was ranked No. 24, opens with Munsee with the winner getting the Evans/Gill winner in the semifinals. Walter meets Gould with the winner likely getting Robison in the other semifinal.
113: Cole Bish, So. (D9-3, 15-6)
Bish opens with D10 runner-up Chase Bell (16-7), a freshman from Reynolds. The winner gets either D9 champion Jacob Carfley of Curwensville or D10 fourth-placer Jake Bennett of Fort LeBoeuf. The highest ranked and only state-ranked wrestler in the bracket is D10 champion Justin O’Neil of Hickory on the other side of the bracket.
120: Ridge Cook, Jr. (D9-3, 12-1)
Cook opens with No. 20 JoJo Przybycien (13-5), the D10 runner-up and freshman from Fort LeBoeuf. Brookville’s three-time D9 champion Owen Reinsel and Reynolds’ two-time state champion Gary Steen anchor the bracket. Steen and Reinsel were ranked No. 2 and 4 respectively. Cook gets Reinsel or No. 21 Blayke Knauf of Greenville in the semis if he wins his opener. No. 23 Chase Weimer of Port Allegany is on the other side of the bracket with Steen.
132: Trenten Rupp, Sr. (D9-1, 11-1)
Rupp, unranked going into districts, opens with D10 fourth-placer Cody Miller (18-9), a junior from Hickory who is ranked No. 21. The winner likely gets D10 runner-up and No. 8 Kane Kettering of Reynolds in the semifinals. No. 4 Connor Pierce, the D10 champion and junior from Harbor Creek, is on the other side of the bracket along with No. 17 Zane Grinnell, the D10 third-placer from Commodore Perry.
189: Hudson Martz, Sr. (D9-2, 8-2)
He’ll open with D10 third-placer Cole Toy (21-2) of Reynolds. Toy, ranked No. 8 in the state, was a seventh-place medalist last year. The winner likely gets D10 champion Cole Karpinski, the No. 7-ranked junior from Greenville, in the semifinals. On the other side of the bracket is D9 champion and No. 4 Ethan Finch of Sheffield and No. 21 Dan Church, a sophomore from Fort LeBoeuf.
215: Aiden Gardner, Sr. (D9-2, 11-1)
Gardner, ranked No. 20, gets No. 14-ranked and D10 third-placer Trevor Tursky (12-6) of Conneaut in his opener with the winner of that one likely facing D10 champion Hayden Linkerof, the No. 5-ranked junior from Corry. There are seven state-ranked wrestlers in the bracket. Linkerof faces No. 23 Tony Pilosi of Slippery Rock. On the other side of the bracket are No. 6 Cael Black of Eisenhower, No. 15 Isaac DeVault of Lakeview and No. 19 and D9 champion Bryce Rafferty of Brookville.
HWT: Kobe Bonanno, Sr. (D9-2, 9-4)
Bonanno opens with familiar foe Guy Rocco John-Daniello of Reynolds. John-Daniello, the D10 runner-up, is ranked No. 11 while Bonanno is No. 12. The winner’s likely semifinal foe is D9 champion and No. 2-ranked Nathan Taylor of Brookville. On the other side of the bracket are D10 champion and No. 3-ranked Jordan Schell of Girard. Schell faces D10 fifth-placer and the only other ranked wrestler in No. 24 Jesse Phelps of North East in his opening bout.