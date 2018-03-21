HYDE — Redbank Valley’s Jacob Shilling and Zeldon Fisher earned berths to this weekend’s Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling Championships in Wilkes-Barre after qualifying at last weekend’s Area 5 Tournament at Clearfield Area High School.
Shilling won the 120-pound weight class title in the 9-and-10-year-old division while Fisher finished second at 160 pounds in the 11-and-12 age group.
Wrestlers who finished in the top two in each weight class in the 8-and-under, 9-10 and 11-12 divisions — a 6-and-under tournament finished the season at the Area level — qualified for the states this Friday and Saturday at Mohegan Sun Arena. Wrestling begins Friday at 9 a.m. and continues through Saturday night’s finals starting at 5 p.m.
Shilling, a fifth-grader, went 2-0 to win his five-man bracket at 120, beating Punxsutawney’s Beau Thomas 6-2 in the finals. Shilling majored Brockway’s Maddox Decker, 9-0, in the semifinals.
Fisher, a seventh-grader, finished 1-1 in his six-man bracket. He opened with a 4-0 decision over DuBois’ Tycen Roy before losing 7-4 to top-seeded Jack Smith of Brockway in the finals.
Four other wrestlers from Redbank Valley saw action last weekend. In the 9-10 division, Caden Burns was 0-2 at 65 pounds, J.T. Morris finished 1-2 at 80 and Jordan Smith was 1-2 at 80 pounds. Brandon Smith went 1-2 at 60 pounds in the 8-and-under division.
