Six area basketball players were honored in this year’s Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference basketball all-star teams announced on Monday.
Redbank Valley senior Tara Hinderliter and Union sophomore Dominika Logue were first-team selections on the girls side while Hinderliter’s senior teammate Lauren Smith earned a second-team honor.
Redbank Valley placed two players on the boys’ team with sophomore Bryson Bain a second-team selection and his sophomore teammate Chris Marshall on the third team. Union sophomore Caden Rainey was also a third-team selection.
With the boys, it was another year, another Callen Most Valuable Player award in the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference.
Junior Hayden Callen was accorded that honor this week in the conference’s all-star release. It’s the fourth time in the past five years that a Callen brother earned the award. Dan won the MVP in 2016 and 2017 and Ian took the honor in 2018.
Hayden Callen was a first-team selection last year as was senior Deion Deas who earned his third KSAC honor. Deas was a third-teamer as a sophomore.
Other first-team picks were Clarion’s Cal German, A-C Valley’s Levi Orton, Karns City’s Chase Beighley and Keystone’s Troy Johnson. Also on the second team were Cranberry’s Matt McQuaide, North Clarion’s Matson Higgins, Moniteau’s Ethan McDeavitt and A-C Valley’s Eddie Stevanus.
The other third-teamers were Venango Catholic’s Andrew Burda, Keystone’s Isaac Jones and Clarion’s Nick Frederick.
The C-L Lady Lions got a player on the all-conference squad with sophomore Frances Milliron on the third team.
North Clarion’s Abby Gatesman was the girls’ MVP with Clarion’s Kait Constantino, Keystone’s Emily Lauer and Cranberry’s Ava Ferringer joining Hindeterliter and Logue on the first team.
Other second-team picks were North Clarion’s MacKenzie Bauer and Gabby Schmader, and Moniteau’s Aslyn Pry and Kristin Auvil.
The third team was North Clarion’s Haley Sherman, Keystone’s Jozee Weaver, Clarion’s Jordan Best, Keystone’s Danae Hurrelbrink and Clarion-Limestone’s Frances Milliron.