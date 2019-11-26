SLIPPERY ROCK — The Slippery Rock University women’s basketball team lost to Lock Haven University in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference crossover game, 76-60, Sunday at Morrow Field House.
SRU’s record dropped to 2-4 overall and 0-2 in league games with the loss while Lock Haven improved to 3-3.
The Rock visits Tiffin Saturday in a non-conference matchup, the first of six straight road games during the holiday break before their next home game Jan. 6 against California.
Against Lock Haven, Slippery Rock battled back from a pair of double-digit deficits, first trimming a 14-point second-quarter deficit to five then a 12-point halftime margin to just seven points at 40-33 with 8:23 to play in the third.
However, Lock Haven was consistently able to quell The Rock’s multiple comeback efforts including a final 23-10 run that lasted midway through the third quarter and into the fourth that gave the Bald Eagles a commanding 63-43 lead they would never relinquish on the way to a 16-point win.
Former Redbank Valley standout Brooke Hinderliter accounted for 27 of The Rock’s 60 points Sunday after going 8-for-15 from the field overall, a perfect 2-for-2 from 3-point range and a 9-for-11 showing at the foul line while grabbing eight rebounds, blocking one shot and making one steal. She scored 21 points in the second half.
Hinderliter’s 27-point Sunday moved her into 10th place in program history for points in a career with 1,307. She is now seven points away from passing D’Asia Chambers (2011-15) for ninth place all-time.
Former Keystone start Madison Johnson was the only other Rock player to finish in double figures against Lock Haven after going for 10 points, three rebounds and a pair of assists. Daeja Quick scored nine points and Karns City’s LeeAnn Gibson added seven points to round out The Rock’s leading scorers.
Karington Ketterer recorded game-highs of eight rebounds and three blocks while making a Rock-best three steals. SRU’s reserves were led by Kasch Harris and DuBois’ Chelsea DeSalve. Harris corralled four rebounds while DeSalve scored the first three points of her collegiate career.
Last Saturday also at home, Hinderliter scored 18 points with five rebounds, two steals and one block, but Slippery Rock lost 74-60 in a PSAC crossover game to Shippensburg.
Down 62-46 with 7:36 left in regulation, Slippery Rock mounted its comeback bid midway through the fourth quarter in the form of an impressive 14-4 run over a five-minute stretch to cut the Raiders’ lead down to just six points at 66-60 with 2:25 left to play. The trio of Hinderliter, Quick and Gibson combined to score all 14 points in the spurt with Hinderliter accounting for six points while Gibson and Quick added four apiece.
However, The Rock’s late run ended there as SRU missed its final three 3-point attempts in the game’s closing moments while Shippensburg, despite missing three of four free throws down the stretch, converted three straight field goals to close out the 74-60 road win.
With her 18-point showing Saturday against Shipp, Hinderliter moved past Pam Andersen (1992-96) and into 11th place in program history.