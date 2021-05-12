NEW BETHLEHEM — In a wild game that saw a combined 45 hits and 35 runs, including 20 scored in the final two innings, it was visiting Forest Area holding off the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs softball team for a 18-17 win Tuesday afternoon.
The Lady Bulldogs (4-10), who dropped their fifth straight game, led 10-5 after five innings. Then Forest’s six run sixth gave it a quick 11-10 lead before the Lady Bulldogs grabbed the lead back with three runs in the bottom of the sixth.
But a 13-11 lead going into the seventh wasn’t big enough and the Fires erupted for seven runs for a 18-13 lead.
Redbank Valley rallied again in its last at-bat. After one out, Brynn Rearick reached third on an outfield error and came home on Brooke Holben’s groundout for the second out.
One out from the game ending, Teja Hageter, Trinity Weckerly and Savanna Boyer hit singles with Boyer’s hit knocking in Hageter.
Then, Samantha Evans doubled in Weckerly and Boyer to cut the score to 18-17, but Trista Bowser popped out to end the game.
Evans led the Lady Bulldogs’ 20-hit game, going 4-for-5 with seven runs batted in. She hit a three-run homer in the second, RBI single in the third, another run-scoring single in the sixth and her two-run double in the seventh.
Weckerly also went 4-for-5 with four runs scored and three RBIs. Hageter had three hits. Boyer, Rearick and Weckerly hit doubles
Thursday and Friday, the Lady Bulldogs host Moniteau and Brockway. Next Tuesday and Wednesday, they travel to Union and Karns City.
Monday’s home game with DuBois Central Catholic was canceled with no makeup planned. Saturday’s home game with Cranberry was postponed with no makeup.
In last week’s games:
THURSDAY, May 6
Cranberry 5,
Redbank Valley 2
At Seneca, the Lady Bulldogs put both of their runs up in the first inning, but Berries pitcher Alaina Hogue held them scoreless the rest of the way.
Hogue tossed a five-hitter with two walks and six strikeouts.
Elaina Miller singled and scored on Brynn Rearick’s double and Brooke Holben followed with a double that plated Rearick. However, the Lady Bulldogs had just two hits the rest of the way, a Kia Sage single in the second and a one-out single by Holben in the sixth.
Meanwhile, the Berries scored twice in the second and fourth and added another run in the fifth. Maria Anderson hit solo homer to lead off the bottom of the second and Jenna Reynolds doubled in a run to tie the game with two outs.
Hogue led off the fourth with a homer and Reynolds doubled in another run to make it 4-2.
Holben pitched for the Lady Bulldogs, giving up 12 hits and a walk while striking out five.
WEDNESDAY, May 5
Clarion 15,
Redbank Valley 5
At Clarion’s Paul A. Weaver Park, the hosts broke open a 5-5 tie going into the bottom of the fifth with an eight-run outburst, leading to a 10-Run win over the Lady Bulldogs in six innings.
Jordan Best hit two home runs for Clarion, including a grand slam in the eight-run fifth. She finished with three hits and seven runs batted in while winning pitcher Payton Simko had three hits with two doubles. In the circle, she gave up eight hits while striking out six.
Gabby Dinger and Elaina Miller each had two hits for the Lady Bulldogs with Dinger doubling.
Brooke Holben took the loss in the circle as Clarion banged out 21 hits. She struck out two and walked three.