OIL CITY — For Nick Smith, he couldn’t miss and his school-record 49 points sparked the Redbank Valley Bulldogs to a lopsided 93-64 win at Venango Catholic Monday night.
Smith surpassed the previous mark of 44 points scored by Shawn Crissman against Moniteau in December of 1991. The last Bulldog to reach 40 in a game was Sam Heeter’s 42 against Clarion in January of 2016.
“It feels amazing to hold a record,” said Smith. “After the game, I couldn’t believe it. My teammates helped me with this they were getting me those open shots and they just kept falling and it felt like an amazing experience to be apart of.”
Smith nailed seven 3-point shots, scored 23 points in the first half and 26 more in the second half, including 14 in the fourth quarter.
“It was his night and the team kept feeding him the ball, wanting him to break the record,” Bulldogs head coach Emmanuel Marshall said. “Nick played his best game ever in a Bulldog uniform and I’m just proud to have the opportunity to coach these guys.”
The Bulldogs also got 12 points from Chris Marshall and 10 from Keaton Kahle.
Redbank Valley led 39-24 at halftime and 70-47 after three quarters, outscoring the Vikings 31-23 in a high-scoring third.
Andrew Burda and Ben Gillispie scored 31 and 22 points respectively for the Vikings, who fell to 2-11 with their eighth straight loss.
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs evened their mark to 6-6 going into Wednesday’s home game with Clarion. Friday, they start a four-game road trip at Cranberry. Next Wednesday, the Bulldogs visit now-unbeaten North Clarion.
“The season has been going well,” Smith said. “We just are coming out flat in games and if we keep coming out into games we did (against VC), it’s looking good for us.”
In last week’s game:
FRIDAY, Jan. 11
Bulldogs 75,
Forest Area 36
At home against the Fires, Keaton Kahle scored 22 points and brought down a dunk to lead the Bulldogs to an easy win.
Chris Marshall scored 15 points while Nick Smith and Declan Fricko scored 12 and 10 points respectively.
The Bulldogs led 33-12 at halftime. Luke Cussins led the Fires with eight points.
