RIMERSBURG — Look it up. The teams with the biggest inning win most of the baseball games.
Even at the Little League level, that’s likely the case.
That rings a bit like some Money Ball talk, that is, wait for the big inning, no bunting or stealing, but it’s hard to argue the facts.
In last Thursday’s Clarion County Little League baseball championship game between New Bethlehem’s Smith, Bertocchi, Arbaugh and Hall PC and Rimersburg’s Shick’s Insurance, it was the Newbies’ four-run bottom of the first inning that led to a 5-4 win over Shick’s.
New Bethlehem hung on for the win, leading 4-3 going into the bottom of the third before adding the huge fifth run. Shick’s scored in the top of the fourth, but that was it for the scoring.
Shick’s threatened in the fifth and sixth innings. In the fifth, Shick’s had runners on second and third with one out only to see New Bethlehem’s Grant Shoemaker struck out two straight batters to end the threat.
Then in the sixth, Shick’s led the bases with one out only to see Shoemaker work out of that jam with a forceout grounder back to the mound that saw him throw to home. Then he struck out the final batter of the game to secure the win.
Shoemaker struck out six while walking three and giving up two hits in the final 2 1/3 innings while starter Kaden Sturgeon struck out 10 and walked one while giving up four hits in 3 2/3 innings.
New Bethlehem’s four-run first started with a Sturgeon double and Shoemaker’s run-scoring double. After one out, Brendan McIntyre walked to set up Daniel McCauley’s two-run triple that actually led to him scoring on the throw for the 4-0 lead.
Shick’s got on the board in the top of the second with Kadin Drake’s double that plated Parker Bish. Then it got to within 4-3 with two runs in the third on RBI singles by Micah Kindel and Alex Walzak.
Smith’s made it 5-3 with a run in the bottom of the third when Sturgeon doubled and came around to score on a wild pitch.
Peyton Wilson’s two-out run-scoring single scored Emma Kifer to set what was the final score in the top of the fourth.
Kindel had two hits for Shick’s, who saw Walzak, Kindel and Andrew Kifer combine to strike out 10 and walk four on the mound.
For Smith’s, Sturgeon had two hits and scored twice.