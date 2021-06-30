Little League finalists
Both finalists of last Thursday’s Little League championship game in Rimersburg gather after Smith, Bertochhi, Arbaugh and Hall PC beat Shick’s Insurance, 5-4. On the left is Shick’s and on that side of the picture, in front from left, are Parker Bish, Alex Walzak, Rylan Guthrie, Harry Bliss and Gaige Claypoole. Second row: Micah Kindel, Parker Wilson, Peyton Wilson, Andrew Kifer, Clayton Guntrum, Noah Yori, Kadin Drake and Emma Kifer. Back row: Coaches Scott Kindel, Dustin Kifer, Matt Bliss and Casey Bliss. On the New Bethlehem side in front, from left, are Kolby Tosh, Kaden Sturgeon, Grant Shoemaker, Brendan McIntire, Daniel McCauley and Brandon Smith. Second row: Greyson Stewart, Hayden Smith, Connor Colwell, Deklan Plucinski and Joel Hepler. Back row: Coaches Casey Sturgeon, Jeff McIntire, Jared Smith, Greg Shoemaker and Clay Colwell.

 Photo submitted

RIMERSBURG — Look it up. The teams with the biggest inning win most of the baseball games.

Even at the Little League level, that’s likely the case.

That rings a bit like some Money Ball talk, that is, wait for the big inning, no bunting or stealing, but it’s hard to argue the facts.

In last Thursday’s Clarion County Little League baseball championship game between New Bethlehem’s Smith, Bertocchi, Arbaugh and Hall PC and Rimersburg’s Shick’s Insurance, it was the Newbies’ four-run bottom of the first inning that led to a 5-4 win over Shick’s.

New Bethlehem hung on for the win, leading 4-3 going into the bottom of the third before adding the huge fifth run. Shick’s scored in the top of the fourth, but that was it for the scoring.

Shick’s threatened in the fifth and sixth innings. In the fifth, Shick’s had runners on second and third with one out only to see New Bethlehem’s Grant Shoemaker struck out two straight batters to end the threat.

Then in the sixth, Shick’s led the bases with one out only to see Shoemaker work out of that jam with a forceout grounder back to the mound that saw him throw to home. Then he struck out the final batter of the game to secure the win.

Shoemaker struck out six while walking three and giving up two hits in the final 2 1/3 innings while starter Kaden Sturgeon struck out 10 and walked one while giving up four hits in 3 2/3 innings.

New Bethlehem’s four-run first started with a Sturgeon double and Shoemaker’s run-scoring double. After one out, Brendan McIntyre walked to set up Daniel McCauley’s two-run triple that actually led to him scoring on the throw for the 4-0 lead.

Shick’s got on the board in the top of the second with Kadin Drake’s double that plated Parker Bish. Then it got to within 4-3 with two runs in the third on RBI singles by Micah Kindel and Alex Walzak.

Smith’s made it 5-3 with a run in the bottom of the third when Sturgeon doubled and came around to score on a wild pitch.

Peyton Wilson’s two-out run-scoring single scored Emma Kifer to set what was the final score in the top of the fourth.

Kindel had two hits for Shick’s, who saw Walzak, Kindel and Andrew Kifer combine to strike out 10 and walk four on the mound.

For Smith’s, Sturgeon had two hits and scored twice.

