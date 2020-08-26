While many questions loom regarding some teams’ schedules and how long the season will hold up within the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic concerns, the high school fall sports preseason officially got under way this week after last Friday’s blessing from the PIAA.
How long schools will play within the current guidelines of crowd size mandates will be an interesting story to follow, if it indeed changes as some lawmakers have suggested.
Here is a quick preseason look at the fall sports teams at Redbank Valley and Union. Season schedules haven’t been finalized to reflect teams that will not play games out of their geographic areas:
REDBANK VALLEY
Football
It’s Blane Gold’s second season and he’ll start the preseason with 42 on his roster, including freshmen as usual.
The Bulldogs were 9-3 after reaching the District 9 Class 1A Championship game and losing to Coudersport. They return much of their core, including junior quarterback Gunner Mangiantini who threw for 754 yards and ran for 388 yards before a late-season injury ended his season. The Bulldogs’ top three rushers are all back with junior Ray Shreckengost (768 yards, 10 TDs), and seniors Kobe Bonanno (44 yards, 10 TDs) and Hudson Martz (391 yards, 6 TDs).
Junior Joe Mansfield led the defense with 80 tackles and finished with 11 sacks.
The Bulldogs will open the regular season most likely on Sept. 11 against a foe to be determined.
Volleyball
It’s Matt Darr’s fifth season in his second tenure and 15th overall and once again he has a huge roster, 31 in all, as the Lady Bulldogs look to improve on last year’s 14-5 season that ended in the D9 Class 2A semifinals after a loss to Kane.
Senior outside hitter Montana Hetrick was a Second Team All-KSAC player last year.
Boys Soccer
A.J. Blose, in his fourth year, has 20 players on his preseason roster as his Bulldogs look to follow up on last year’s playoff season that finished 7-9-1. It was the first trip to the postseason for the program since 2013.
Senior goalkeeper Owen Magagnotti is a returning Upper Allegheny Valley-South Division All-Star.
Girls Soccer
The Lady Bulldogs were 10-10 last year under head coach Mike Dawson, who enters his fifth season with 23 players on his preseason roster.
Dawson has five seniors leading the way — Rhiannon Laughlin, Austin Kirkpatrick, Josey Adams, Gabby Dinger and Teja Hageter.
UNION
Football
Brad Dittman returns for his third year with the co-operative program with Union and A-C Valley. The Falcon Knights were 7-4 last year, losing in the D9 Class 1A semifinals to Redbank Valley.
Dittman, minus bringing up his freshmen this year, starts the year with a 25-man roster. While they’ll be looking for a new quarterback, the Falcon Knights return their top two rushers in seniors Kyler Culbertson (480 yards, 4 TDs) and Eli Penny (269 yards, 3 TDs). Senior Tanner Merwin (28 catches, 430 yards, 6 TDs) and Caden Rainey (38 catches, 564 yards, 4 TDs) were the top two receivers.
Defensively, junior Carter Terwint, in nine games, led the team in tackles per game (6.6) while seniors Gaven Bowser and Leroy Bowser are the top leading tacklers with 58. Merwin intercepted five passes, returning two for touchdowns.
The Falcon Knights will likely open the season as well on Sept. 11 against a foe to be determined.
Volleyball
Head coach Corri Shumaker, who took over during the season last year, enters her first full season as head coach of the Damsels who were 9-9 after a first-round playoff loss to Oswayo Valley.
Shumaker has 26 girls on her preseason roster, which returns KSAC Second Team All-Star Dominika Logue.