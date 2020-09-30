NEW BETHLEHEM — Improving to 6-2, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs soccer team notched an 8-1 win over Keystone Tuesday at home.
Teja Hageter and Quinn Fricko each scored two goals while Josey Adams, Reagen Beamer, Alexandra Shoemaker and Elena Root found the net as well.
The Lady Bulldogs had their home game Thursday against Karns City moved to Oct. 12. They host Punxsutawney and Clarion next Monday and Tuesday.
The Lady Bulldogs led 4-0 by halftime as Rhiannon Laughlin set up the first two games by Hageter and Adams. Beamer’s unassisted goal made it 3-0 and Alaina Hook set up Shoemaker with just 15 seconds left before halftime.
In the second half, Beamer and Adams assisted on Fricko’s first of two goals. She scored unassisted less than five minutes later, then Root and drilled a penalty kick and Hageter scored unassisted.
In Tuesday’s other game:
Punxsutawney 6, Bulldogs 0
At Punxsutawney, the unbeaten Chucks blanked the visiting Bulldogs who lost their second straight 6-0 decision and fell to 2-5.
Next up for the Bulldogs is a trip to Tionesta to take on Forest Area on Friday. Next week, the Bulldogs host West Shamokin Monday and Clarion-Limestone Tuesday before hosting Karns City next Thursday.
In other games:
MONDAY, Sept. 28
Karns City 2, Lady Bulldogs 1
At Karns City, the visiting Lady Bulldogs played the perennial power tied and scored their goal on Rhiannon Laughlin’s penalty kick with two minutes remaining to set the final score.
McKenna Martin and Ally Fennell scored for Karns City.
The effort was a good one for head coach Mike Dawson’s team.
“I told the girls they have to start seeing themselves as a top Class A team in the district and playing like this every game,” he said. “They were still a little upset with the West Branch loss and how that slipped away from them. They wanted to keep building off the good start to the season.”
Karns City 6, Bulldogs 0
Also at Karns City, the Redbank Valley boys had their two-game winning streak stopped with a shutout loss to the Gremlins.
FRIDAY, Sept. 25
Bulldogs 7, Forest Area 0
At home against the Fires, the Bulldogs notched a shutout by Owen Magagnotti and got a three-goal game from Koltin Kline.
Also scoring were Kyle Watkins, Owen Fricko, Ty Carrier and Seth Barrett.
Owen Clouse, Barrett, Nolan Smith and Landon Pence had assists.
Lady Bulldogs 7, Oil City 0
Also at home and getting a shutout from goalie Gabby Dinger, the Lady Bulldogs got two goals apiece from Bailey Laughlin and Ember Hetrick.
Rhiannon Laughlin, Lilli Barnett and Kassidy Lee also scored goals. Rhiannon Laughlin had two assists while Quinn Fricko, Teja Hageter, Josey Adams and Hetrick added helpers.
THURSDAY, Sept. 24
Bulldogs 4, Brookville 1
At New Bethlehem, Landon Pence and Koltin Kline each scored two goals to lead the host Bulldogs to a win over the visiting Raiders.
Nolan Smith, Kline and Pence added assists for the Bulldogs while the lone goal for the Raiders came from Steven Plyler.