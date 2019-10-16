NEW BETHLEHEM — Both Redbank Valley soccer teams were on the edge of a playoff berth for the upcoming District 9 postseason.
In Monday’s Senior Night doubleheader at the football team, both teams won and secured or edged closer to securing the blessing to move on from school officials.
The Lady Bulldogs edged visiting Elk County Catholic, 1-0, and will definitely head to the Class 1A playoffs that’ll start some time next week with a 9-9 record.
The Bulldogs aren’t quite in the playoffs with a game left. With a 4-0 win over DuBois Central Catholic in Monday’s second game, they improved to 7-8 going into Thursday’s game at Franklin.
In the girls’ game, Kennedy Heeter scored off a crossing pass from Carley Shick around three minutes into the game and the Lady Bulldogs made that hold up in a 1-0 win over ECC.
Gabby Dinger was the winning goalkeeper, stopping 14 shots to get the shutout.
“Morale was a little low when we hit our 1-6 stretch, but the group kind of came together and didn’t want the season to end that way,” Lady Bulldogs head coach Mike Dawson said. “We kept hammering it home that if we were going to do it and battle back into playoff contention, we had to do it together.
“So they started playing for each other a little more and it resulted in more wins. Now everyone seems comfortable with their positions and that kept moving us in a positive direction in the standings.”
The Bulldogs beat the visiting Cardinals with two goals in each half. Declan Fricko scored off and Landon Pence assist and Fricko scored again with less than four minutes left in the half to make it 2-0.
In the second half, Koltin Kline and Tyson Adams scored, Adams’ goal coming off a Pence assist.
Goalkeeper Owen Magagnotti made nine save.
Both teams honored their seniors — Megan Gourley, Brooke Eberle, Carley Shick and Kennedy Heeter for the girls and Jacob Faulk, Anthony Baileys, Declan Fricko, Aiden Griffin, Gavin Gruntrum for the boys.
In last week’s games:
THURSDAY, Oct. 10
Bulldogs 2, Keystone 1
At Knox, Koltin Kline and Anthony Baileys scored for the Bulldogs who got by the Panthers.
Kline scored on a free kick and Baileys added the second goal with 4:36 left in regulation.
Owen Magagnotti saved 13 shots
Lady Bulldogs 4, Keystone 0
Also at Knox, the Lady Bulldogs scored three goals in the first half to pull away for the win.
Reagen Beamer scored twice with Brooke Eberle and Rhiannon Laughlin each scoring goals. Megan Gourley had an assist.