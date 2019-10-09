STRATTANVILLE — Scoring the first goal, things started out well enough for the Redbank Valley Bulldogs soccer team.
However, host Clarion-Limestone scored five unanswered goals in a 5-1 win over the Bulldogs to complete the season sweep.
The loss dropped the Bulldogs to 5-8 going into their final three games, starting Thursday at Keystone.
Next Monday and Wednesday, the Bulldogs host DuBois Central Catholic at 7 p.m. and visit Franklin to close out the regular-season schedule.
After a tight defensive battle where neither team was able to generate much offense through the first 30 minutes, the teams combined for three goals over the final eight minutes. Quinlan Griffin started the scoring for Redbank off an assist from Declan Fricko with 8:15 remaining in the half.
Beau Verdill tied the game with 3:39 to play in the half off an assist from Paul Leonhardt, who then added a header off a corner kick with just 28 seconds remaining in the half to give the Lions a 2-1 halftime lead.
In the second half, Cody Whitling scored just 25 seconds into the second half off an assist from Leonhardt for a 3-1 lead. Bailee Verdill added a goal off an assist from Beau Verdill seven minutes later for a 4-1 lead.
Leonhardt added his second goal of the game 10 minutes into the second half for a 5-1 lead. Leonhardt finished with two goals and two assists while Beau Verdill added one goal and two assists. Cody Whitling and Bailee Verdill each added a goal.
C-L finished with 15 shots on goal with Redbank goal keeper Owen Magagnotti making 10 saves, many of those off of quality shots which kept the Bulldogs in the game.
Reese Geiger stopped five of seven Redbank shots with a C-L teammate kicking a ball away from the goal with Geiger out of the net on one shot.
In other games:
MONDAY, Oct. 7
GIRLS
St. Marys 4, Redbank Valley 0
At St. Marys, the Lady Bulldogs lost for the second time to the Lady Dutch as Lauren Eckert scored twice for the hosts.
Also scoring for St. Marys were Carlee Ginther and Kaylee Muccio.
The loss dropped the Lady Bulldogs to 7-9 going into Thursday’s trip to Keystone. Next Monday, they finish the regular-season schedule with a home game against Elk County Catholic starting at 5 p.m.
FRIDAY, Oct. 4
BOYS
Forest Area 3,
Redbank Valley 2
At Tionesta in a game where three goals were scored on penalty kicks, it was Forest Area’s Luke Cussins who scored on a PK in the final minute for the game-winner against the visiting Bulldogs.
Koltin Kline scored both goals for the Bulldogs on penalty kicks.
Also for Forest, Noah Burke scored twice.
GIRLS
Forest Area 2, Redbank Valley 1, OT
Also at Tionesta, the hosts knocked off the visiting Lady Bulldogs as Reagan Pack scored off a direct kick four minutes into the first overtime period.
The Lady Bulldogs led 1-0 going into the final 10 minutes of regulation before Abby Gatesman scored on a penalty kick to tie things at 1-1.
Earlier in the first half, the Lady Bulldogs scored their goal on Carley Shick’s shot.
Gabby Dinger made 10 saves for the Lady Bulldogs.
THURSDAY, Oct. 3
BOYS
Redbank Valley 4, Oil City 2
At Oil City, Koltin Kline scored two goals with one of them coming on a penalty kick to lead the Bulldogs past District 10’s Oilers.
Declan Fricko scored as did Jimmy Gundlach, who assisted on two goals as well.
Owen Magagnotti got the win as goalkeeper, stopping six shots.
GIRLS
Redbank Valley 2,
ECC 1, OT
At Kersey, the Lady Bulldogs got a big game from Carley Shick who scored both goals, including the game-winner 51 seconds into the first overtime period.
Shick’s goals came off assists by Elena Root and Rhiannon Laughlin.
Gina Carnovale scored for ECC.