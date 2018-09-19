STRATTANVILLE — The Clarion-Limestone Lions soccer team picked up its first win of the season as four different players scored goals in a 4-1 win over Redbank Valley Tuesday night at the C-L Sports Complex.
Johannes Kuehn, Donovan Montgomery, Beau Verdill, and Isaac Kim each scored a goal for C-L (1-4) while Jim Gundlach scored a late goal for the Bulldogs to set the final score.
Kuehn scored the first Lions goal just three-plus minutes into the contest at 36:33 to give the Lions a 1-0 lead. The goal came on the first shot on goal by either team.
About a minute later at the 35 minute mark Nick Smith shot wide on Redbank’s first shot attempt off a semi-breakaway.
The Lions then took a 2-0 lead at the 18:22 mark when Donovan Montgomery placed a shot just below the crossbar from about 10 yards out. The Lions carried the 2-0 lead into halftime.
C-L held a 9-5 advantage in shots in the first half.
Logan Wadding, the Bulldogs goalkeeper, made a point-blank save on an Austin Coull shot four minutes into the second half.
Beau Verdill scored from in front of the net at the 27:08 mark of the second half off a pass from Ryker Bingham.
Isaac Kim then scored the Lions final goal at 15:58 once again from in front off a pass from Coull.
The lead remained 4-0 until Gundlach scored off a rebound of a Smith free kick shot. Goalkeeper Ben Murtha made the initial save on Smith, but the rebound went to Gundlach who was about to score and spoil the shutout with just over three minutes to play.
C-L held 20-8 advantage in shots with Wadding making 15 saves for the Bulldogs while Murtha made seven saves.
The Bulldogs, who fell to 0-4, host Mercer Saturday at noon. Next Tuesday, they travel to Karns City for a 6 p.m. start after the girls’ game.
In Tuesday’s other game:
GIRLS
Clarion 2,
Redbank Valley 2
At Clarion, the Lady Bulldogs played to a tie with the hosts as Brooke Eberle and Abby Downs scored goals with Eberle and Carley Shick assisting.
Eberle’s goal off Shick’s assist tied the game early in the second half and the two teams played two scoreless overtime periods.
The Lady Bulldogs, now 3-3-1, also host Mercer Saturday at 10 a.m. Next Tuesday, they visit Karns City as well for a 4 p.m. start.
MONDAY, Sept. 17
GIRLS
Redbank Valley 6,
Franklin 1
In the final game of three at home under the lights in the rain, the Lady Bulldogs had six different players score goals in a rout of visiting Franklin.
Brooke Eberle and Abby Downs scored in the first half while Carley Shick, Molly Nolf, Alaina Hook and Gabby Dinger scored in the second half. Raegen Beamer had an assist.
BOYS
Karns City 5,
Redbank Valley 1
At home against the Gremlins in muddy conditions after a junior high game and prior to the girls’ game, the Bulldogs managed a goal from Bryce Morgan.
SATURDAY, Sept. 15
GIRLS
Redbank Valley 9,
Titusville 1
At Titusville, the Lady Bulldogs routed the hosts as Rhiannon Laughlin led the way with three goals.
Quinn Fricko finished with two goals and two assists while Teja Hageter, Austin Kirkpatrick, Carley Shick and Alaina Hook also scored. Josey Adams and Shick added assists.
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 12
BOYS
Brockway 10,
Redbank Valley 0
At Brockway, the Bulldogs fell to a strong Rovers team in a lopsided affair.
