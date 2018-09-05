KNOX — The Redbank Valley soccer teams split their varsity doubleheader at Keystone Tuesday.
The Lady Bulldogs improved to 1-1 with a 6-1 win while the Bulldogs dropped their opener to the Panthers in a 6-5 shootout.
The Lady Bulldogs led 1-0 at intermission before scoring five times in the second half to pull away for the win.
Brooke Eberle scored three goals, Carley Shick found the net twice and Quinn Fricko added a goal for the Lady Bulldogs, who host St. Marys Thursday and Karns City Monday.
Shick assisted on two of Eberle’s goals while Rhiannon Laughlin set up Eberle’s first goal. Josey Adams set up Eberle’s final goal.
The Bulldogs led 3-1 at one point, but couldn’t hold on as the Panthers rallied for the win.
Nick Smith scored three goals while Declan Fricko scored twice for the Bulldogs, who host Karns City Monday before heading to Brockway next Wednesday.
Anthony Baileys and Koltin Kline had assists for the Bulldogs.
In last week’s game:
FRIDAY, Aug. 31
ECC 3,
Lady Bulldogs 1
At Kersey, the Lady Bulldogs replaced one of their lost games with DuBois Central Catholic — it is not fielding a team this year — with Elk County Catholic and lost in their season-opener.
Brooke Eberle scored seven minutes into the game off an assist from Carley Shick to tie the game at 1-1.
