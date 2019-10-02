SHIPPENSBURG — That’s three wins in a row for the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs soccer two, compliments of a second overtime win in less than a week.
At Clarion County Park Tuesday night, Carley Shick scored off a Brooke Eberle pass 90 seconds into overtime for the game’s lone goal in a 1-0 win over Clarion.
Gabby Dinger got the win at goalkeeper as the Lady Bulldogs improved to 6-7 going into Thursday’s game at Elk County Catholic.
Next Monday and Thursday, the Lady Bulldogs visit St. Marys and Keystone with a trip next Saturday to Forest Area (Tionesta).
In other games:
MONDAY, Sept. 30
BOYS
Kane 3,
Redbank Valley 1
At Kane, the Bulldogs lost to the Wolves as Landon Pence’s goal at the 21:26 mark of the first quarter was the team’s lone goal.
The loss dropped the Bulldogs to 4-6 going into Wednesday’s game at West Shamokin. Thursday, the Bulldogs travel to Oil City.
Next week, the Bulldogs visit C-L Tuesday and host Keystone Thursday before a trip to Forest Area (Tionesta) next Saturday.
THURSDAY, Sept. 26
GIRLS
Redbank Valley 5, Punxsutawney 1
At home against Punxsutawney, the Lady Bulldogs jumped out to a 3-0 halftime lead.
Four different players scored, led by two goals from Carley Shick, both coming in the first half. Her first started the game’s scoring off an assist from Quinn Fricko and her unassisted goal made it 3-0.
Teja Hageter added an unassisted goal in the first half while Brooke Eberle and Rhiannon Laughlin scored in the second half. Eberle’s goal was set up by Josey Adams while Rhiannon’s was assisted by Bailey Laughlin.
Kassidy Lee got the win in the net as goalkeeper.
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 25
BOYS
Redbank Valley 4,
Forest Area 1
At home against Forest, Declan Fricko scored twice while Jimmy Gundlach and Nick Moore also found the net in a win over the Fires.
GIRLS
Redbank Valley 2,
Forest Area 1, 2 OT
At home against the Fires, it was Carley Shick’s goal off a Ember Hetrick pass that won in the second overtime for the Lady Bulldogs.
Brooke Eberle scored Redbank Valey’s first goal off a pass from Rhiannon Laughlin.