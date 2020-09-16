NEW BETHLEHEM — A varsity soccer doubleheader netted a home-opening split Tuesday night at the Redbank Valley High School football stadium.
The Lady Bulldogs improved to 2-0 with a 3-0 win over Brookville in the first game while the Bulldogs dropped a 4-1 decision to Brockway in the night cap
In the opener, the Lady Bulldogs scored all three of their goals in the second half to break things open. Eryn Bailey, Alexandra Shoemaker and Rhiannon Laughlin scored goals. Laughlin set up the other two goals with assists while she converted on a penalty kick.
Goalkeeper Gabby Dinger nailed down the shutout win with nine saves.
The Lady Bulldogs (2-0) visit Clarion Thursday for a 6:30 p.m. start before traveling to Franklin next Monday.
In the second game, the Bulldogs got their lone goal from Nick Moore off an assist from Owen Clouse. Jared Marchiori scored a goal and set up another for the Rovers, who also got goals from Nolan Swanson, Dom Inzana and Dylen Coder. Swanson, Marcus Bennett and Noah Bash had assists.
The Bulldogs visit Clarion-Limestone Thursday for a 6 p.m. kickoff. Next Tuesday, they’ll play the Rovers again in Brockway in a 6 p.m. start.
In the other game:
MONDAY, Sept. 14
Lady Bulldogs 2
Keystone 0
At Knox, the Lady Bulldogs opened the season with a shutout win over the hosts as Gabby Dinger notched the first of her two shutouts in goal to start the year.
Austin Kirkpatrick scored with eight minutes left in the first half off an assist from Alaina Hook while Karissa Reichard scored unassisted 10 minutes into the second half to set the final margin.