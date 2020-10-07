NEW BETHLEHEM — Splitting a varsity doubleheader at home Tuesday night, the Redbank Valley soccer teams took on Clarion and Clarion-Limestone.
In the first game, the Lady Bulldogs scored three unanswered goals to beat Clarion, 4-2. In the night cap, the Bulldogs rallied from a 2-0 halftime deficit and 3-1 second-half hole to tie the game before falling 4-3 to Clarion-Limestone.
The Lady Bulldogs improved to 8-2 going into Friday’s game at Oil City. They were trailing Clarion, 2-1, after Evelyn Lerch scored her second goal at the 24:35 mark of the second half.
From there, the Lady Bulldogs scored three goals in a span of 13 minutes — Reagen Beamer’s unassisted goal, Alexandra Shoemaker’s unassisted goal and then another Shoemaker unassisted goal with 7:15 left in the game to set the final score.
“The girls flipped the switch in the second half and dialed it in,” said Lady Bulldogs head coach Mike Dawson.
Beamer scored just over 12 minutes into the game off an assist from Rhiannon Laughlin before Lerch’s two goals put Clarion ahead.
In the boys’ game, C-L’s Beau Verdill scored all four of his team’s goals, including the game-winner that broke a 3-3 tie with less than 10 minutes left to play in regulation.
The Bulldogs were down 2-0 at halftime, then 3-1 in the third before rallying to tie it up. Koltin Kline’s penalty kick tied it at 3-3. He also added an assist.
Landon Pence and Owen Clouse scored the other second-half goals for the Bulldogs, who fell to 3-6-1 going into Thursday’s home game with Karns City. Next Monday and Tuesday, the Bulldogs travel to Armstrong and Brookville.
In other games:
MONDAY, Oct. 5
Bulldogs 1,
West Shamokin 1
At home against the visiting Wolves, the teams played to a tie after a scoreless overtime.
The Bulldogs’ lone score came from Koltin Kline.
Lady Bulldogs 8,
Punxsutawney 1
At home against the Lady Chucks, Reagen Beamer scored three goals with Alexandra Shoemaker scoring twice while Ember Hetrick, Quinn Fricko and McKayla McGuire also scored.
That made 16 different Lady Bulldogs who found the net so far this year.
“I told the girls everyone had to pitch in at the beginning of the year and it seems they were up for the challenge,” Lady Bulldogs head coach Mike Dawson said.
Eryn Bailey set up two goals while Beamer and Josey Adams assisted on others. Goalkeeper Gabby Dinger made 12 saves.
FRIDAY, Oct. 2
Bulldogs 10,
Forest Area 0
At Tionesta, the Bulldogs routed the Fires as Koltin Kline scored three goals and assisted on two others, Owen Clouse scored twice and Landon Pence, Nolan Smith, Russ Plyter and Micah Smith found the net.
Owen Harmon, Tyson Adams and Pence also had assists.